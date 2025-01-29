Michigan defensive EDGE target commits to rival Big Ten school
Michigan has experienced a bit of a slowdown on the recruiting trail recently, with several key targets slipping through their fingers. The Wolverines have missed out on a number of high-priority transfer targets, although fans are still excited for the roster building blueprint for future seasons. Additionally, Michigan has not seen any major commitments from their 2026 class, which is critical for maintaining a steady pipeline of talent. While expectations were high for their top remaining target in the 2025 class, Ty Haywood, the highly anticipated commitment didn’t commit after his most recent visit to Ann Arbor. Despite strong indications that Haywood is still leaning toward Michigan, he left without making a decision, leaving the Wolverines in a state of optimistic uncertainty as they continue their pursuit.
Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have been hard at work, traveling coast to coast to visit new prospects, as well as re-affirming relationships with coaches, players, and parents of those they have been targeting for months. They’ve been putting in the effort to find new opportunities and shore up existing connections, hoping to find the next wave of talent to join the Michigan program. However, the results have been mixed, and as the recruiting cycle progresses, the Wolverines are not starting to feel pressure just yet as the 2026 cycle is still wide open, but it always helps to land a few big names early.
Yesterday, Michigan suffered another setback on the recruiting trail when they lost out on a target they had been battling for. Three-star EDGE rusher Jacob Alexander, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect, ultimately decided to stay in his home state of Illinois, turning down Michigan along with several other Big Ten programs. While Alexander's decision is disappointing, it's worth noting that he grades out as a solid prospect rather than a blue-chip recruit. While not considered a game-changer, he does have the physical traits that could make him an effective player with the right development. His size and length are noteworthy, and with some added weight training and experience, he could evolve into a valuable player at the next level. More of a win for a mid-level program like Illinois than it is a loss for a major program like Michigan.
Overall, while losing out on Alexander is a disappointment, it’s not a devastating blow for Michigan’s recruiting efforts. The Wolverines are still in the hunt for other key prospects and will continue to focus on strengthening their class. The staff is not letting this recent loss distract them from their long-term goals, as they know there are many more opportunities ahead to bring in talent that can contribute to Michigan’s future success. The next few months will be crucial for Michigan’s recruiting strategy, and the coaching staff will undoubtedly continue to work tirelessly to secure the commitments that will keep the program competitive at the highest level.
