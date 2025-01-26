Michigan fans will soon have a chance to play golf at the Big House
Michigan fans will soon have an incredible opportunity to play golf at the Big House, courtesy of Upper Deck Golf. The experience provides fans with the opportunity to play golf in some of the most iconic stadiums across the country, and now that experience is coming to Ann Arbor.
The event is set to take place from May. 30 - June. 1, and includes standard tee times, premium tee times, and a VIP tee time. Fans can sign up for early access by clicking here, as spots are limited and expected to sell out quickly.
WELCOME TO UPPER DECK GOLF
Play an epic round of golf inside Michigan Stadium!
Upper Deck Golf is a once in a lifetime golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country! Enjoy a VIP experience while hitting tee shots from the upper deck throughout the stadium, down to custom greens on the field below. You'll start and end your round at the clubhouse festival inside the stadium with great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges for you and your friends.
Book your tee time today to experience the UPPER DECK!
