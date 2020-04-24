Michigan Focusing On Size For 2021 Defensive Tackle Recruits

Two months ago, Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class had only two commits and was looking up at most of the Big Ten in the rankings. Now, the Wolverines have secured nine pledges and the U-M class stands at No. 12 in the country according to 247Sports.com.

Despite that lofty ranking, Michigan only has three defensive commits at this point, two of which are defensive ends (Dominick Giudice and T.J. Guy) and one linebacker in the fold (Casey Phinney).

With that class structure, one area that Michigan will focus on moving forward is the defensive tackle slot. The Wolverines have dished out double digit offers at the position, and several players will be important to monitor as official visits begin to be scheduled.

Name Hometown Height Weight Stars 247Sports.com composite ranking (by position) Damon Payne Belleville, Michigan 6-4 300 lbs. 5 No. 2 Victory Vaka Westlake Village, California 6-3 325 lbs. 4 No. 12 Jay Toia Simi Valley, California 6-2 300 lbs. 4 No. 11 Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Gaffney, South Carolina 6-5 292 lbs. 4 No. 25 Taleeq Robbins Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 6-2 296 lbs. 3 No. 42 Ikenna Ugbaja Hyde Park, Massachusetts 6-3 280 lbs. 3 No. 57 Voi Tunuufi Salt Lake City, Utah 6-2 280 lbs. 3 No. 26 Tyleik Williams Manassas, Virginia 6-4 317 lbs. 4 No. 14

As an in-state prospect, Belleville (Mich.) High five-star prospect Damon Payne would be a massive addition to the Wolverines’ class. Payne holds nearly 30 offers that has programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and LSU in heavy pursuit. Payne is been a big-time recruit for his entire high school career, and Michigan first offered the blue chip prospect during his freshman year.

From that time, U-M has worked to build a relationship with the elite interior lineman, a player that looks capable of anchoring a defensive line in either a 3-4 or 4-3. Payne’s power and burst on the field stand out, and he would make an impact if he were to head to Michigan, likely early in his collegiate career at that.

At 6-4 and 300 pounds, Payne has all the makings of an impact player at the next level. Recently, Payne released a top 10 group that included Michigan, but a few other schools are believed to hold his attention at the moment, primarily Alabama and Ohio State. Securing an official visit from Payne will be huge for the U-M staff, but that appears to be an uphill battle at the moment.

Another top flight defensive tackle that Michigan is really pushing for is Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake four-star Victory Vaka. Last month, Vaka dropped a top five with Michigan in the mix with Florida, Florida State, Oregon and Texas A & M.

Before the coronavirus situation, Vaka was slated to take an official visit to Michigan on June 19. Other recruits, such as three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, also recently scheduled official trips to Ann Arbor for that same weekend, so the Wolverines appear to be operating under the pretense that mid-June could be the soonest opportunity to host recruits on campus.

Recently, Vaka spoke with Wovlerine Digest about the reason Michigan was a selection for Vaka’s top five.

“I really like Coach [Shaun] Nua, my primary recruiter, and the opportunity to play early,” Vaka said. “They signed zero defensive tackles this past class in 2020. I feel that if I can come in and work hard and do what I’m supposed to do and listen to Coach Nua, then I can come in and be in the starting rotation from day one.”

With Nua working hard to land Vaka’s pledge, the nation’s No. 11 defensive tackle is also a big fan of U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and the intensity that he brings to his coaching. Brown has gone over how Vaka would be a needed component to Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

The crop of defensive tackles in California for the 2021 class is deep, though, and Michigan is looking to flip USC commit and Simi Valley (Calif.) Grace Bretheren four-star Jay Toia. Though a longtime Trojans commit, Toia has still kept his options loosely open and has been receptive of overtures from other programs. Michigan has kept up communication with Toia, and U-M was part of Toia’s recent top eight announcement.

From that group, Toia told Wolverine Digest that he only knows of three out of five official visits: Michigan, Oregon and USC. With that in consideration, Michigan has some work to do in pulling Toia away from USC, a school he’s visited “a million times” by his rough estimation, and he also has family that are part of the USC program.

Another prospect to keep an eye on is Gaffney (S.C.) High four-star defensive Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a player that is the highest ranked 2021 recruit in his state. With a strong build at 6-5 and nearing 300 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins is a force on the defensive line and tosses blockers aside in pursuit of the ball carrier.

Michigan offered a couple months ago, but he has drawn attention from elite programs across the nation for quite some time now. Currently, Ingram-Dawkins has two crystal balls on 247Sports.com to head to South Carolina and another in favor of Georgia, but U-M defensive line coach is making an effort to add the high level run stopper.

During this cycle, Nua has maintained an extremely busy profile and has earned a reputation as not only a tireless but an effective recruiter. Nua has kept in touch with Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter three-star Taleeq Robbins over the past couple weeks, and the 6-3, 300-pounder is also fielding heavy interest from Texas A & M, N.C. State, Rutgers and Arizona State.

Previously, Robbins has mentioned that he is a fan of the culture and prestige surrounding the Michigan program, as well as the opportunities he would be afforded from obtaining a U-M degree. Robbins recently released a top 17, so he is nowhere near ready to name which five schools he plans to take official visits too. Robbins had a trip to Texas A & M set for this month, but that trip had to be postponed.

Located in an area that Michigan has hit hard this cycle, Hyde Park (Mass.) Belmont Hill three-star Ikenna Ugbaja has held a Michigan offer since the tail end of his sophomore year. Ugbaja has kept in touch with Don Brown since that time, and several other players have done their fair share in trying to convince Ugbaja to join the Wolverines as well.

Once a high school opponent, Ugbaja has heard from current U-M linebacker Kalel Mullings about the positive aspects of playing at Michigan. Also, three-star defensive end T.J. Guy recently committed to Michigan, and he’s reached out to Ugbaja to try swaying his decision as well.

Currently, Ugbaja plans to announce his official visits soon and Michigan is set to make that list.

Overall, Michigan is in the hunt for quite a few defensive tackles that look like pure power rushers on the interior defensive line. Which players out of this list do you want the Wolverines to land the most? Who is at the top of your big board? Let us know!