Must-See: Aidan Hutchinson Featured In College GameDay Segment

    • December 4, 2021
    Hutchinson Featured In GameDay Segment

    Hours ahead of the Big Ten Championship game, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson featured in Colleve GameDay segment.
    As the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines prepare for tonight's matchup with No. 13 Iowa for the Big Ten Championship, senior edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is garnering plenty of attention - and for good reason.

    Hutchinson capped off his final game inside Michigan Stadium by notching three sacks against Ohio State last Saturday, propelling Michigan into the Big Ten Championship game and setting the single-season UM sack record in the process (13).

    With many analysts predicting Hutchinson as the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft, it's not surprising that the entire college football world is now taking notice of the man wearing No. 97.

