Michigan Football: 2025 Recruiting Commitment Tracker
On the heels of a perfect 15-0 record and capturing the 2024 National Championship, the Michigan Wolverines are looking to capitalize on all of that success on the recruiting trail. Head coach Sherrone Moore has done a phenomenal job of rebuilding the U-M staff in the wake of Jim Harbaugh’s departure to Los Angeles, and it looks like the Wolverines are on track to sign a 2025 recruiting class that could ultimately land within the top 10 nationally.
According to 247Sports, Michigan's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 15 nationally and No. 5 within the Big Ten Conference, trailing only Rutgers, Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State. Although Michigan ranks No. 15 nationally, the average rating per recruit is actually good for No. 10 in the country (No. 3 within the B10 Conference).
Here’s a look at all of the prospects that have committed to Michigan’s 2025 class:
Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S, Gonzaga (Washington, DC)
Nathaniel Marshall: Four-Star DL, Fenwick (Oak Park, IL)
Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL, Palatine (Palatine, IL)
Avery Gach: Four-Star OT, Wylie E. Groves (Franklin, MI)
Julius Holly: Four Star EDGE, Alpharetta (Alpharetta, GA)
Carter Smith: Three-Star QB, Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, FL)
Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL, Howell (Howell, MI)
Jacob Washington: Three-star WR, Archbishop Shaw (Marrero, LA)
Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB, IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
Eli Owens: Three-Star TE, Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)
Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL, IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB, Archbishop Shaw (Marrero, LA)
Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB, Stockbridge (Stockbridge, GA)