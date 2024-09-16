Michigan Football: 3 things that could improve the offense
With three games under the belt, the jury is still out on this 2024 Michigan football team. When it comes to the offense in particular, there's a growing belief that the Wolverines simply don't have what it takes to compete within the conference and position themselves to be part of the 12-team playoff at the end of the year. Although the results through three weeks certainly warrant that belief, there are some moves that could potentially transform this underwhelming offense into an explosive unit.
1. Start Alex Orji and let him be a quarterback
I think Davis Warren is a good quarterback, but I don't think Davis Warren is the best option for this offense as is. The Wolverines desperately need a playmaker who can open up opportunities for both the rushing and passing attack, and I believe that Orji is that kind of playmaker.
After Warren threw his third interception against Arkansas State (his sixth of the season), Orji entered the game midway through the third quarter and proceeded to lead the Wolverines on a nine play touchdown drive. The junior QB finished the afternoon with just four attempts through the air, but he completed two of them (one for a touchdown). Orji also added 27 yards on three carries, good for 9.0 yards per carry.
We all know what Orji is capable of as a runner, and that's a big part of what makes him so dangerous as a quarterback. But he also needs to be able to throw the ball, and the staff needs to put trust in him to do so. If Orji is given the opportunity to throw the ball consistently and develop a rhythm through the air, it feels like the ceiling for this Michigan offense goes up significantly.
2. Lean on Kalel Mullings in the rushing attack
Through three games this season, Kalel Mullings has 270 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 36 carries, good for an impressive 7.5 yards per carry. Mullings is also one of the best in the nation in yards after contact per carry (6.0).
While many viewed the veteran as more of a bruising short yardage running back heading into the season, Mullings has proven that he's far more than that. Along with having the size and power of a short yardage back, he's also got the speed and agility to make things happen in the open field. Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards make for a nice one-two punch, but Mullings has earned the right to get the lions share of the carries moving forward.
3. Find other ways to utilize Donovan Edwards
Even though Mullings has had a better performance as a rusher, Edwards still remains one of the top weapons on this offense. Through three games, the senior running back has accounted for 150 yards and one touchdown on 36 carries (4.2 yards per carry). He's also hauled in four receptions for 13 yards and another touchdown. There's no question that Edwards should remain a big part of the rushing attack, but offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell also needs to find other ways to put No. 7 in a position to be successful.
I don't care how they do it. It can be as a running back, as a wide receiver, or even on special teams. But the bottom line is that Michigan needs to find ways to unlock the explosiveness of Donovan Edwards moving forward.
