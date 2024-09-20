Michigan Football: 3 things we'll find out about the Wolverines this weekend
There are still plenty of question marks surrounding the Michigan Football program after three weeks. The Wolverines (2-1) have struggled in several areas on both sides of the ball, and there are real concerns that the season could go south in a hurry if they don't find a solution quickly. With No. 11 USC coming to town to kick off conference play this weekend, we're just days away from receiving some answers to several key questions.
1. Does Michigan have a game changer at quarterback?
After three weeks of watching Davis Warren operate the Michigan offense, it became clear that a change needed to be made. On Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore announced it would be Alex Orji getting the start to open conference play against USC this weekend.
Although the change at QB feels like a bit of a reset for the Wolverines, the jury is still out on whether or not Orji is capable of taking the Michigan offense to new heights. We've all seen that he can make an impact with his legs, but is Orji capable of leading the Michigan offense with his arm? Can he stretch the field and make a defense pay through the air? Is he consistent and accurate? Can he take care of the ball? These are all questions that we'll likely receive an answer to on Saturday.
If Orji proves that he's far more than just a one-dimensional threat with his legs, the mood - and perception - surrounding the Wolverines could change dramatically moving forward.
2. Is there an issue with the Michigan defense?
While the Wolverines have been relatively solid against the run through three weeks, it's the pass defense that has really raised some eyebrows in Ann Arbor. Heading into Week 4, the Wolverines currently rank 90th nationally and 16th within the Big Ten when it comes to passing defense, allowing 234.3 yards per game. Only UCLA and Maryland have put up worse numbers within the conference.
Along with the issues in the passing game, the Michigan defense is also struggling to get off the field on third down. The Wolverines currently rank 100th nationally and 16th within the Big Ten when it comes to third down defense, giving up just over 41 percent of attempts. Only UCLA and Rutgers rank lower win the conference.
The Wolverines cannot afford a slow start defensively against USC, and they certainly can't give up third downs and allow Miller Moss to carve up the secondary. If that happens on Saturday against the Trojans, there will be some serious questions about the Michigan defense moving forward.
3. Is Michigan a legitimate playoff contender in 2024?
If can often feel like every game is a "must-win" game in college football, but USC is absolutely a must-win game for the Wolverines if they hope to be part of the playoff picture. A second loss in Week 4 would mean that Michigan would likely have to win the remainder of its regular season games to have a spot in the 12-team playoff, a pretty tall task with matchups against Washington, Oregon, and Ohio State still remaining.
Prior to the season, ESPN was giving Michigan a 65.7 percent chance to beat USC. Three weeks into the 2024 season, ESPN is now giving USC a 58% chance to get the road win. After an embarrassing showing against Texas in Week 2, it's critical that the Wolverines change the narrative against the Trojans on Saturday. With a win, Michigan's playoff hopes remain intact. With a loss, it's a longshot at best that the Wolverines will find themselves in the playoff picture at the end of the season.
