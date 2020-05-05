5 Predictions For The 2021 Recruiting Class

Michigan will finish the 2021 recruiting cycle with a higher ranked class than Alabama: At the moment, Michigan has 11 commits and also weighs in as the No. 11 class in the country according to 247Sports.com. Alabama, on the other hand, has three commits and checks in at No. 55 in the country. Surely the Crimson Tide will add more pledges as the cycle moves on, but if U-M signs more prospects than the Wolverines could wind up with a higher ranked group of commits.

U-M will sign more recruits from Massachusetts than from Michigan: As it stands, Michigan has two in-state prospects committed in a tight race against three Massachusetts recruits. Based on who is still left on Michigan's board, it is likely that Massachusetts will be represented with a more voluminous total when National Signing Day rolls around.

The Wolverines will sign the No. 1 center in the country: Right now, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech lineman Raheem Anderson is ranked as the No. 3 center in the country, but I expect him to climb the rankings after his senior season tape comes out.

Michigan will sign a pair of teammates from three different schools: The Wolverines have made it a priority to recruit players from talent-rich areas, and this will lead to U-M landing commitments from multiple players at at least three different high school programs.

Michigan State will finish with more in-state kids than Michigan: The Spartans frequently recruit the state of Michigan hard, and they are in line to do so as well in 2021. Michigan has players from across the country high on its board, so MSU may have the edge in the Mitten in this cycle.