5 Predictions For The 2021 Recruiting Class

Eric Rutter

Michigan will finish the 2021 recruiting cycle with a higher ranked class than Alabama: At the moment, Michigan has 11 commits and also weighs in as the No. 11 class in the country according to 247Sports.com. Alabama, on the other hand, has three commits and checks in at No. 55 in the country. Surely the Crimson Tide will add more pledges as the cycle moves on, but if U-M signs more prospects than the Wolverines could wind up with a higher ranked group of commits. 

U-M will sign more recruits from Massachusetts than from Michigan: As it stands, Michigan has two in-state prospects committed in a tight race against three Massachusetts recruits. Based on who is still left on Michigan's board, it is likely that Massachusetts will be represented with a more voluminous total when National Signing Day rolls around.

The Wolverines will sign the No. 1 center in the country: Right now, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech lineman Raheem Anderson is ranked as the No. 3 center in the country, but I expect him to climb the rankings after his senior season tape comes out.

Michigan will sign a pair of teammates from three different schools: The Wolverines have made it a priority to recruit players from talent-rich areas, and this will lead to U-M landing commitments from multiple players at at least three different high school programs. 

Michigan State will finish with more in-state kids than Michigan: The Spartans frequently recruit the state of Michigan hard, and they are in line to do so as well in 2021. Michigan has players from across the country high on its board, so MSU may have the edge in the Mitten in this cycle. 

Football

The Best Player Michigan From: Alabama

Marcus Knight is from Alabama (so is Max Martin) but already the best player Michigan has ever signed from the Yellowhammer State is WR Nico Collins.

MichaelSpath

Breaking Down The Chiefs' Signing Of Shea Patterson

Shea Patterson went undrafted and then unsigned for more than a week — until yesterday.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/05/20

Yesterday our Michael Spath posited an intriguing possibility for the upcoming college football season.

Steve Deace

Make A Choice: Beat Ohio State Or Win Big Ten Title

Would you rather Michigan beat Ohio State or win a Big Ten title?

Brandon Brown

Over It

5 Predictions For The Michigan Football Season

It's Michael Spath's turn to offer five predictions for 2020, including who starts at quarterback and what happens to the Washington game.

MichaelSpath

CJK5H

Michigan Feels 2022 Safety Braelon Allen Could Be Jabrill Peppers Look-A-Like

On Sunday, Michigan issued an offer to 2022 four-star safety Braelon Allen, a player that could develop into a Jabrill Peppers clone in college.

Eric Rutter

Josh Gattis, Michigan Coaches Working Through Social Distancing

Josh Gattis explained how he and his colleagues are working through the stay-at-home order.

Brandon Brown

Michigan 2021 Recruiting Class Fantasy Draft: Defensive Edition

With four commits on defense already, Michigan is looking to stockpile talented prospects at each position.

Eric Rutter

Jalen Mayfield Receiving Early Buzz As A High Draft Pick

Rising redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield is already popping up on draft boards.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 1 — Daxton Hill

Daxton Hill could and should explode onto the scene in year two.

Brandon Brown