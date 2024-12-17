Michigan Football: Bryce Underwood officially enrolled, will begin practice this week
A new era is underway in Ann Arbor.
According to a report from MLive's Aaron McMann, five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood has been officially admitted to the University of Michigan, and will begin practice with the Wolverines on Thursday, Dec. 19 as the team prepares for its bowl game.
Underwood, the crown jewel of Michigan's 2025 recruiting class, signed with the Wolverines back on Dec. 4 during the early signing period, after flipping his commitment from LSU in late November. He is the top quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect in his class.
Underwood will get his first taste of Michigan football this week as the Wolverines prepare for their ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against No. 11 Alabama on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31 / Noon ET).
