Michigan Football a 'team to watch' for former 5-star, Alabama transfer
Michigan has found some recent success recruiting out of the transfer portal, with four additions to their roster so far. However, the Wolverines are in the hunt for more talented prospects in search of new homes.
One such prospect is Alabama defensive tackle Damon Payne, a former five-star prospect out of Belleville high school, who entered his name into the portal on Tuesday morning. According to multiple outlets, Michigan is an early team to watch for the 6-foot-4, 313-pounder.
The No. 24 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class (per247Sports), Payne has been a rotational player along Alabama's defensive line over the past three seasons after redshirting his first year in college. He's recorded 10 solo tackles, assisted on 20 tackle and has 0.5 sacks in his career with the Crimson Tide.
Payne committed to Alabama during a time in which Michigan struggled to land prospects from nearby Belleville. That has obviously changed with the Wolverines' recently signing five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and four-star defensive back Elijah Dotson out of Belleville. It's possible Sherrone Moore and Michigan could bring another former Tiger back home as well in Payne.
