Enjoy Them While You Can

Before the season started, most people within and outside of the Michigan market thought that Aidan Hutchinson would be good for the Wolverines this year, but he's exceeded those expectations and has been one of the best edge rushers in the entire country all season. People, however, did not see the meteoric rise of David Ojabo coming.

Hutchinson and Ojabo have racked up 15 sacks combined this season giving the Wolverines one of the best one-two pass rushing combos in the country. And people are starting to notice. In Mel Kiper's latest edition of his Big Board, Hutchinson is still near the top and Ojabo is now in a very favorable position as well.

No. 5 - Aidan Hutchinson

In the preseason, I led off my write-up on the Michigan edge rusher with "I think Hutchinson could have a big year." Well, that's what he's doing. He has seven sacks and a forced fumble, showing powerful moves and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. His 18.6% pressure percentage ranks third in the country. He looks outstanding. Hutchinson played only 144 defensive snaps last season before he injured his leg against Indiana and had to have surgery; the Michigan defense cratered after he was hurt. He was outstanding as a sophomore in 2019, putting up 4.5 sacks and creating havoc in the backfield (10.5 total tackles for loss).

No. 10 - David Ojabo

Ojabo has been one of the most impressive newcomers in the country this season. A third-year sophomore who spent his youth in Nigeria and Scotland, Ojabo has eight sacks and four forced fumbles playing on the other side of Hutchinson. He has flashed advanced pass-rush moves -- check out this spin on the right tackle for a strip sack against Indiana -- and his athletic traits pop on tape. While Ojabo needs to work on his all-around game, there's a lot to like. He's still young; he could develop into an elite edge rusher.

Kiper also has junior Daxton Hill as the No. 2 safety prospect behind Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, who is projected as a top ten pick.