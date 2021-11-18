Latest NFL Mock Draft Reveals Destinations For Hutchinson, Ojabo

It's safe to say that Michigan fans aren't all that excited about the possibility of losing both Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to the 2022 NFL Draft, but they better start making peace with it now.

Ten weeks through the 2021 college football season, Hutchinson and Ojabo have easily established themselves as the top edge-rushing duo in the country - and it isn't even close. In fact, Hutchinson and Ojabo on both on the verge of making history at the University of Michigan. With both currently sitting at 10 sacks on the season, they're just three sacks away from breaking the Michigan single-season record.

While individual accomplishments are clearly secondary to Michigan's championship hopes, it's impossible to ignore just how dominant the duo has been week in and week out. As a result, some analysts are now projecting both Hutchinson and Ojabo to be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Even more impressive is the fact that many analysts see both being taken in the top ten, which would be a first in UM history.

As Hutchinson and Ojabo continue to shoot up Mock Draft boards everywhere, it's safe to say that their time in Ann Arbor is limited. With at least three games left for the Wolverines in 2021, it would be wise for Michigan fans to soak it all in while they can.