Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Hutchinson, Ojabo Destinations Revealed In Latest NFL Mock Draft

    NFL Analyst has both Michigan edge-rushers being selected in the first round of the latest 2022 Mock Draft.
    Author:

    It's safe to say that Michigan fans aren't all that excited about the possibility of losing both Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to the 2022 NFL Draft, but they better start making peace with it now. 

    Ten weeks through the 2021 college football season, Hutchinson and Ojabo have easily established themselves as the top edge-rushing duo in the country - and it isn't even close. In fact, Hutchinson and Ojabo on both on the verge of making history at the University of Michigan. With both currently sitting at 10 sacks on the season, they're just three sacks away from breaking the Michigan single-season record.

    While individual accomplishments are clearly secondary to Michigan's championship hopes, it's impossible to ignore just how dominant the duo has been week in and week out. As a result, some analysts are now projecting both Hutchinson and Ojabo to be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.  Even more impressive is the fact that many analysts see both being taken in the top ten, which would be a first in UM history.

    As Hutchinson and Ojabo continue to shoot up Mock Draft boards everywhere, it's safe to say that their time in Ann Arbor is limited. With at least three games left for the Wolverines in 2021, it would be wise for Michigan fans to soak it all in while they can. 

    Read More

    aidan hutchinson david ojabo
    Football

    Latest NFL Mock Draft Reveals Destinations For Hutchinson, Ojabo

    just now
    cade mcnamara juwan howard
    Football

    Fan-Led Discussion, Talking Penn State & Maryland, Michigan Basketball's Loss, Mel Tucker's Extension

    11 hours ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    Trends, Stats And Grades From The Penn State Game

    16 hours ago
    michigan football recruiting
    Football

    Michigan Adds Rising Star To 2022 Class

    22 hours ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    Hassan Haskins: Michigan’s Silent Leader

    Nov 17, 2021
    michigan basketball caleb houstan
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Michigan Drops To 2-1 With Loss To Seton Hall

    Nov 16, 2021
    juwan howard
    Basketball

    Huge News For Juwan Howard And Michigan Basketball

    Nov 16, 2021
    cade mcnamara
    Football

    McNamara Gets Emotional, Captures Moment Perfectly

    Nov 16, 2021