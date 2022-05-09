Done Deal: Hutchinson, Lions Agree To Terms

The former Michigan Wolverine standout just inked his first NFL deal with the Detroit Lions.

It's now official: Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms. Hutchinson's four-year contract with the Lions is set to pay him a whopping $35.7 million, including a $23 million signing bonus.

With the second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft held at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, the Detroit Lions selected University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions used very little of their allotted time to keep the Plymouth native and Divine Child High School product close to home for the foreseeable future.

He became the 11th Wolverine to be selected in the top five of a professional football draft and the highest pick since OT Jake Long was the No. 1 overall selection of the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Hutchinson became the highest-drafted defender in school history. He is the fifth Wolverine to be chosen first or second in a professional draft, joining OT Jake Long (No. 1, Miami Dolphins, 2008 NFL), OT Tom Mack (No. 2, Los Angeles Rams, 1966 NFL), end Elmer Madar (No. 1, Miami Seahawks, 1947 AAFC) and RB Tom Harmon (No. 1, Chicago Bears, 1941 NFL).

Hutchinson is the 33rd Wolverine to be drafted by the Lions franchise. He is the third player to be chosen in the first round by the organization, joining OT Jeff Backus (18th pick, 2001 draft) and RB Bob Westfall (5th pick, 1942 draft).

A two-time captain (2020-21), Hutchinson leaves Ann Arbor as one of the most decorated players in school history. He helped create a culture and atmosphere that allowed Michigan to capture the Big Ten Championship in 2021 and become the first team to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, receiving a bid to the Orange Bowl against eventual national champion Georgia. The Wolverines finished the year ranked third in both national polls.