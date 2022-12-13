Aidan Hutchinson Making Franchise History In Detroit

Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.

As things currently stand with four regular season games remaining, Hutchinson has already recorded seven sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, which has never happened before in Detroit. That's not just for rookies, that's for anyone who has ever sported the Honolulu Blue.

He's made some incredible plays during his rookie season but none have been quite as impressive as his goal line tackle against Chicago's David Montgomery.

Unfortunately the Bears scored on the next play, but Hutchinson's WWE-like tackle is a snapshot of the kinds of plays he's capable of making and has been making throughout his rookie campaign.

It's clear that Detroit got it right at No. 2 with Hutchinson. He has doubled up No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in sacks and is the only rookie edge rusher with a pick — and he's got two. Throw in the fact that Detroit is actually winning right now and U-M/Lions fans could not be more excited for the future.