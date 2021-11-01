Meet One Of Your Favorite New Wolverines, Andrel Anthony

Freshman wide receiver Andrel Anthony, an East Lansing native, had a coming out party agains the Spartans on Saturday. Obviously Michigan as a team came up short, but Anthony proved that he needs to be on the field often. His first catch of the game went for 93 yards and a touchdown and he finished the day with six catches for 155 yards and two scores.

In the video above Anthony talks about his performance, his role moving forward, his chemistry with JJ McCarthy and more.