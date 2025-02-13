Wolverine Digest

BREAKING: Michigan Football announces Spring Game details

The Michigan Football program released details for this year's spring game.

Michigan Football Helmet
The Michigan Wolverines have released details for this year's Maize and Blue spring game, set to take place on April 19. The team practice schedule begins on Tuesday, March 18 and lasts though Thursday, April 17. The spring session will come to a conclusion with the annual Maize and Blue Spring Gam on Saturday, April 19.

Of course, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks as the Wolverines welcome two new QB's into the mix - veteran transfer Mikey Keene and five-star freshman Bryce Underwood. Given Michigan's struggles at the quarterback position in 2024, the addition of Keene and Underwood is expected to give the Wolverines a huge boost offensively, particularly through the air. And while the QB's will be the biggest storyline this off-season, there are plenty of other position groups to keep an eye on.

