REPORT: Anonymous SEC staffer says Michigan among biggest spenders in Transfer Portal
A recent report from On3 highlighted Michigan’s growing presence in the transfer portal, revealing that the Wolverines are among the top spenders. Currently ranked No. 10 nationally for the 2025 class, Michigan has made key additions like Alabama running back Justice Haynes, Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene, and Clemson defensive lineman Tre Williams. Alongside Michigan, other notable spenders include Oregon, Ohio State, Miami, and Texas, indicating that financial power is becoming increasingly important in roster building.
While money has always played a role in attracting elite talent, the advent of NIL deals has transformed the landscape of college football recruiting. Under-the-table deals are now replaced by legitimate, sometimes seven-figure offers, private charter flights, and even new homes for recruits. These changes have elevated powerhouse programs to new heights, with Michigan fully embracing the opportunities NIL offers.
A prime example of Michigan's financial might is the recruitment of quarterback Bryce Underwood, whose NIL deal reportedly surpassed $10 million, convincing him to flip from LSU. As NIL deals continue to influence recruiting, Michigan is poised to remain a major player in both the transfer portal and recruiting efforts.
As the impact of NIL continues to grow, schools with the financial backing to offer such lucrative deals will have a significant edge in securing top talent. This trend suggests that Michigan, with its robust resources and alumni network, will remain a formidable force in college football recruiting for years to come.
