Three New Names: Arkansas State Red Wolves

Brandon Brown

The Red Wolves are coming off of an 8-5 season but got destroyed 55-0 by Georgia, the only Power 5 team on its schedule. Michigan will definitely be a massive favorite in the contest but head coach Blake Anderson and his staff are strong coaches and have done some nice things with the team.

The Red Wolves had 39 different starters in 2019 due to injury so there are quite a few options for new players who are expected to step up in 2020. KAIT-TV Region 8 News sports director Chris Hudgison outlined one from each phase that U-M fans need to be aware of for the Sept. 19 matchup.

DT Forrest Merrill

Merrill recorded 21 tackles in the first five games of 2019 but suffered a torn bicep in the Sun Belt opener at Troy. Merrill was All-SBC second Team in 2018 so he's played at a high level in the past. He's certainly a disruptive defensive force for the Red Wolves.

WR Jeff Foreman

Foreman only had one catch for eight yards in 2019 behind a loaded wide receiver group. However, the Oklahoma native was second on the team with 10 kick returns for 253 yards. The sophomore is expected to get more touches on offense and in special teams in 2020.

P Ryan Hanson

At first glance you would ask why punter? Well, Arkansas State won several games over the last couple of seasons thanks to field position. The Red Wolves are replacing arguably one of the best punters in program history in Cody Grace, who was a three-time All-SBC selection and a two-time Ray Guy Semifinalist. Hanson, a transfer from Houston, impressed in the spring and is in the mix to start in the fall.

Michigan's Pass Defense Has Been Big Ten's Best Since 2015

The Wolverines have been a serious thorn in the side of opponents' passing attacks since Jim Harbaugh arrived.

Jake Sage

Denard Robinson: Past And Future

Former Michigan superstar Denard Robinson has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brandon Brown

Make A Choice: Easy Win Or Good Game

If Michigan's schedule is altered, how would you like it to be handled?

Brandon Brown

Four Michigan Baseball Players Selected In 2020 MLB Draft

The Michigan baseball program had the second-most players selected in the five-round 2020 MLB Draft with pitcher Jeff Criswell leading the way.

Eric Rutter

Five-star 2022 Offensive Lineman Julian Armella Praises Ed Warinner

Recently, Michigan made the top 10 for one of the most coveted 2022 offensive line prospects in the country in five-star Julian Armella.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Film Study: Jayden Thomas

The Wolverines are pushing hard for a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas, a dynamic prospect that could help energize the Michigan offense.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Chatter: On Harbaugh, Gattis, & U-M's Coaching Future

Sources WolverineDigest spoke to think the best candidates to replace Jim Harbaugh someday might already be on the staff.

MichaelSpath

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Cornelius Johnson In 2020

What exactly will Cornelius Johnson's role be in 2020?

Brandon Brown

Michigan's Rush Defense Has Been Big 10's Fourth-Best Since 2015

Consistently stout against the run, Michigan has had one of the Big Ten's top rush defenses under Jim Harbaugh.

Jake Sage

Michigan Target Film Study: Tywone Malone

Michigan is in the thick of a 14-team battle for four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone, one of the strongest interior defensive lineman in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

