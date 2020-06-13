Three New Names: Arkansas State Red Wolves

The Red Wolves are coming off of an 8-5 season but got destroyed 55-0 by Georgia, the only Power 5 team on its schedule. Michigan will definitely be a massive favorite in the contest but head coach Blake Anderson and his staff are strong coaches and have done some nice things with the team.

The Red Wolves had 39 different starters in 2019 due to injury so there are quite a few options for new players who are expected to step up in 2020. KAIT-TV Region 8 News sports director Chris Hudgison outlined one from each phase that U-M fans need to be aware of for the Sept. 19 matchup.

DT Forrest Merrill

Merrill recorded 21 tackles in the first five games of 2019 but suffered a torn bicep in the Sun Belt opener at Troy. Merrill was All-SBC second Team in 2018 so he's played at a high level in the past. He's certainly a disruptive defensive force for the Red Wolves.

WR Jeff Foreman

Foreman only had one catch for eight yards in 2019 behind a loaded wide receiver group. However, the Oklahoma native was second on the team with 10 kick returns for 253 yards. The sophomore is expected to get more touches on offense and in special teams in 2020.

P Ryan Hanson

At first glance you would ask why punter? Well, Arkansas State won several games over the last couple of seasons thanks to field position. The Red Wolves are replacing arguably one of the best punters in program history in Cody Grace, who was a three-time All-SBC selection and a two-time Ray Guy Semifinalist. Hanson, a transfer from Houston, impressed in the spring and is in the mix to start in the fall.