Michigan Football awaits decisions from 3 upperclassmen, as NFL Draft deadline looms
With the 2025 NFL Draft deadline looming, Michigan Football awaits decisions from three upperclassmen on defense heading into next season.
Neither redshirt junior defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny, junior linebacker Jaishawn Barham nor senior safety Rod Moore have made public announcements on their future intentions, with the draft deadline ending on Wednesday, Jan. 15. NFL teams will will receive an initial list of the players who have declared tomorrow, Jan. 16.
Roughly a month ago, a report surfaced that suggested Barham would return to Michigan and switch positions from linebacker to edge rusher. However, no official word has come from either Barham or the Wolverines as to whether that is still the plan for the one-time transfer from Maryland.
In addition to Benny, Barham and Moore, there's been some back-and-forth news regarding Michigan edge rushers Derrick Moore and T.J. Guy. Both players are expected to return for the 2025 season, especially after two tweets from Michigan's official NIL partner, Champions Circle, announced both Derrick Moore and Guy would be back. However, both tweets were deleted by the collective minutes after being posted.
The decisions from these five players will have massive implications for Michigan's defense in 2025, as all five are expected to either start or play a considerable role for the Wolverines next fall. With the deadline approaching, we'll find out soon how many will return to Ann Arbor with 'Team 146'.
