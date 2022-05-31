Former Buckeye Commit Wins Second B10 Title With Michigan

It's safe to say that University of Michigan dual-sport athlete Joey Valazquez is happy with his decision to ditch Columbus and make his way up to Ann Arbor.

It has been a really, really good stretch for University of Michigan dual-sport athlete, Joey Valazquez. The senior out of Columbus, Ohio, recently captured his first Big Ten Championship in 2021 as part of the Michigan Football program - but Valazquez wasn't quite done yet. Just five months later, the Ohio native captured his second Big Ten Championship as part of the Michigan Baseball program.

During a recent interview with Big Ten Network, Valazquez provided a bit of insight into what it takes to succeed as a dual-sport athlete at the University of Michigan.

"It's a lot of time management. It takes a lot of discipline and I couldn't do it these guys. They're so supportive and helping me out, Coach Bakich...they're all so understanding of what I've got going on. It's just great to be a part of such a great to be a part of a great program."

The Wolverines are now preparing for their third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, set to begin in this week in Louisville, Kentucky. Michigan (32-26) enters the tournament with the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 seed Oregon on Friday at 7 PM.