Skip to main content

Former Buckeye Commit Wins Second B10 Title With Michigan

It's safe to say that University of Michigan dual-sport athlete Joey Valazquez is happy with his decision to ditch Columbus and make his way up to Ann Arbor.

It has been a really, really good stretch for University of Michigan dual-sport athlete, Joey Valazquez. The senior out of Columbus, Ohio, recently captured his first Big Ten Championship in 2021 as part of the Michigan Football program - but Valazquez wasn't quite done yet. Just five months later, the Ohio native captured his second Big Ten Championship as part of the Michigan Baseball program.

During a recent interview with Big Ten Network, Valazquez provided a bit of insight into what it takes to succeed as a dual-sport athlete at the University of Michigan. 

"It's a lot of time management. It takes a lot of discipline and I couldn't do it these guys. They're so supportive and helping me out, Coach Bakich...they're all so understanding of what I've got going on. It's just great to be a part of such a great to be a part of a great program."

The Wolverines are now preparing for their third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, set to begin in this week in Louisville, Kentucky. Michigan (32-26) enters the tournament with the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 seed Oregon on Friday at 7 PM.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

michigan football helmet
Football

Former Buckeye Commit Wins Second B10 Title With Michigan

By Christopher Breiler36 seconds ago
nyckoles harbor
Recruiting

Recruit To Watch: Five-Star Freak Athlete Puts Michigan In Top Group

By Brandon Brown3 hours ago
trevor keegan
Football

Reporter Claims Penn State - Not Michigan - Is Greatest Threat To Ohio State

By Christopher Breiler20 hours ago
malachi coleman
Recruiting

Recruit To Watch: 6-foot-5 Speed Demon To Officially Visit Michigan

By Brandon BrownMay 30, 2022
DSC_1760 (4)
Football

Four Reasons Why JJ McCarthy Should Start This Fall

By Christopher BreilerMay 28, 2022
jim harbaugh
Football

Is Jim Harbaugh A Top-Five CFB Coach?

By Christopher BreilerMay 28, 2022
cayden green
Recruiting

Recruit To Watch: Massive, Athletic Offensive Tackle Ready To Officially See Ann Arbor

By Brandon BrownMay 27, 2022
jeremiyah love
Recruiting

Recruit To Watch: Prospect With 35+ Offers Preparing For Michigan Official

By Brandon BrownMay 26, 2022