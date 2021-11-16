Erick All Stops By, Michigan Basketball Is 2-0, Football Is 9-1, Maryland And Ohio State Await, Talking Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard both spoke to the media on Monday and they had very different feels. Howard was more short and terse than normal, while Harbaugh was expectedly chipper and ready for this weekend's game against Maryland that should push his Wolverines to 10-1.

We also field several burning questions and chat with U-M tight end Erick All on the heels of his massive play that gave Michigan a win in Happy Valley over the weekend. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.