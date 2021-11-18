Fan-Led Discussion, Talking Penn State & Maryland, Michigan Basketball's Loss, Mel Tucker's Extension

Michigan football won in Happy Valley on Saturday, while U-M basketball unfortunately lost last night in Ann Arbor. We talk about both games, and plenty of other topics.

Unfortunately, Michigan basketball experienced its first loss of the season at home against Seton Hall. The Pirates are big, athletic and shoot the ball well, and on Tuesday night, it was enough to beat the Wolverines. Juwan Howard and his squad are going to be fine, but the loss did expose a couple of weak areas in a developing and talented U-M team.

We also get into some talking points surrounding Michigan football and its 9-1 record with a very winnable game on the road at Maryland looming. Of course, the now potentially massive showdown with Ohio State is just under two weeks away and all anyone can think about. As U-M marches towards that game, we talk Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins, Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy, U-M's incredible duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo and more.

All of that on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.