Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Fan-Led Discussion, Talking Penn State & Maryland, Michigan Basketball's Loss, Mel Tucker's Extension

    Michigan football won in Happy Valley on Saturday, while U-M basketball unfortunately lost last night in Ann Arbor. We talk about both games, and plenty of other topics.
    Author:

    Unfortunately, Michigan basketball experienced its first loss of the season at home against Seton Hall. The Pirates are big, athletic and shoot the ball well, and on Tuesday night, it was enough to beat the Wolverines. Juwan Howard and his squad are going to be fine, but the loss did expose a couple of weak areas in a developing and talented U-M team.

    We also get into some talking points surrounding Michigan football and its 9-1 record with a very winnable game on the road at Maryland looming. Of course, the now potentially massive showdown with Ohio State is just under two weeks away and all anyone can think about. As U-M marches towards that game, we talk Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins, Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy, U-M's incredible duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo and more.

    All of that on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

    Read More

    cade mcnamara juwan howard
    Football

    Fan-Led Discussion, Talking Penn State & Maryland, Michigan Basketball's Loss, Mel Tucker's Extension

    33 seconds ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    Trends, Stats And Grades From The Penn State Game

    4 hours ago
    michigan football recruiting
    Football

    Michigan Adds Rising Star To 2022 Class

    10 hours ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    Hassan Haskins: Michigan’s Silent Leader

    14 hours ago
    michigan basketball caleb houstan
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Michigan Drops To 2-1 With Loss To Seton Hall

    23 hours ago
    juwan howard
    Basketball

    Huge News For Juwan Howard And Michigan Basketball

    Nov 16, 2021
    cade mcnamara
    Football

    McNamara Gets Emotional, Captures Moment Perfectly

    Nov 16, 2021
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Maryland Game

    Nov 16, 2021