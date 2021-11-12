Michigan Basketball is 1-0, Football Against Penn State, Fan Discussion

Michigan basketball is going to be fun to watch and so is Michigan vs. Penn State.

Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball team tipped off its season on Wednesday night against a very solid Buffalo team and came away with a 12-point victory. There's a lot to like about the 2021 version of the Wolverine hoopers and it seems like they're poised to defend the Big Ten title in Howard's third season at the helm.

With basketball now underway, that obviously means football season is coming to a close. The Wolverines will travel to Happy Valley this weekend to take on Penn State in what has become the next must-win game on the schedule. After that it'll be a road game against Maryland before taking on Ohio State in Ann Arbor. If Michigan can win out, they'll be in Indianapolis in December.

We discuss all of that, all while fielding fan questions and comments from our loyal listeners.