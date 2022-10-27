The Big House Will Be Rocking: A Light Show, A Flyover And More

It's always a big deal when Michigan and Michigan State meet on the football field, but this weekend will provide plenty of additional excitement for fans who plan on being in attendance at the Big House. Here's what to expect:

Giveaway

Michigan Stadium will be handing out maize pom poms to those attending the Michigan vs Michigan State game on Saturday.

Tailgate with SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated

SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated has partnered with The Winged Helmet for a tailgate event at 710 W. Stadium Blvd (three blocks from the stadium). The event will include free food and free beer from Wolverine State Brewing Co., cornhole, music provided by MediaSkapes, representatives from the Michigan Army National Guard, an opportunity to receive your very own personalized digital Sports Illustrated Cover and more!

Coast Guard Flyover

The pregame festivities will include a flyover of US Coast Guard H-65 Helicopters prior to kickoff.

Michigan Marching Band Halftime Show

The Michigan Marching Band is ready to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos! It's that time of year when the veil between the living world and the spirit world is thinning, and we are ready to greet our loved ones with a vibrant celebration of Latin American music and heritage. Feliz Día de los Muertos!

Light Show

At the start of the third quarter, Michigan Stadium will have a light show for Mr. Brightside - with fans being asked to download a mobile app to their phone that will allow the them to take part in the light show. More info on that below:

Activate “Michigan Lights” in the Michigan Athletics mobile app before the game so you can sync and sing along with “Mr. Brightside” at the start of the 3rd quarter.

Recognition

Prior to kickoff, over 150 Michigan football alumni players will be recognized on the field. Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022, Mark Messner PFF College Football Hall of Fame.