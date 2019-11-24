Big Ten Power Ratings: Week 13
1) Ohio State (11-0)
First Big Ten team to win 3 straight division titles.
2) Minnesota (10-1)
First time Gophers have ever won 7 conference games.
3) Wisconsin (9-2)
Jonathan Taylor putting together a Herschel Walker-esque three-year collegiate career.
4) Michigan (9-2)
Shea Patterson first Michigan quarterback to ever put together consecutive games with 4 touchdowns or more.
5) Penn State (9-2)
With Rutgers on deck, the Nittany Lions will go 10-2 in what was supposed to be a bit of a "rebuilding" season.
6) Iowa (8-3)
Kirk Ferentz ties Hayden Fry for winningest coach in school history.
7) Indiana (7-3)
Looking for its first 8-win season since 1993 -- the year Rudy came out in theaters.
8) Illinois (6-5)
Saw its longest conference win-streak in 12 years snapped, but still going bowling.
9) Michigan State (5-6)
Cody White with one of the best touchdown catches of the year.
10) Nebraska (5-6)
Getting to a bowl game would be a boost of legitimacy Scott Frost's program needs.
11) Purdue (4-7)
Lost the game and its manhood in Madison.
12) Northwestern (2-9)
Could the fighting Pat Fitzgeralds really go from the Big Ten Championship Game to winless in the Big Ten?
13) Maryland (3-8)
Remember when we thought Maryland was good?
14) Rutgers (2-9)
At least they can say they doubled last season's win total.