Big Ten Power Ratings: Week 13

1) Ohio State (11-0)

First Big Ten team to win 3 straight division titles.

2) Minnesota (10-1)

First time Gophers have ever won 7 conference games.

3) Wisconsin (9-2)

Jonathan Taylor putting together a Herschel Walker-esque three-year collegiate career.

4) Michigan (9-2)

Shea Patterson first Michigan quarterback to ever put together consecutive games with 4 touchdowns or more.

5) Penn State (9-2)

With Rutgers on deck, the Nittany Lions will go 10-2 in what was supposed to be a bit of a "rebuilding" season.

6) Iowa (8-3)

Kirk Ferentz ties Hayden Fry for winningest coach in school history.

7) Indiana (7-3)

Looking for its first 8-win season since 1993 -- the year Rudy came out in theaters.

8) Illinois (6-5)

Saw its longest conference win-streak in 12 years snapped, but still going bowling.

9) Michigan State (5-6)

Cody White with one of the best touchdown catches of the year.

10) Nebraska (5-6)

Getting to a bowl game would be a boost of legitimacy Scott Frost's program needs.

11) Purdue (4-7)

Lost the game and its manhood in Madison.

12) Northwestern (2-9)

Could the fighting Pat Fitzgeralds really go from the Big Ten Championship Game to winless in the Big Ten?

13) Maryland (3-8)

Remember when we thought Maryland was good?

14) Rutgers (2-9)

At least they can say they doubled last season's win total.