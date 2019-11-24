Wolverine Digest
Big Ten Power Ratings: Week 13

Steve Deace

1) Ohio State (11-0)
First Big Ten team to win 3 straight division titles. 

2) Minnesota (10-1)
First time Gophers have ever won 7 conference games. 

3) Wisconsin (9-2)
Jonathan Taylor putting together a Herschel Walker-esque three-year collegiate career. 

4) Michigan (9-2)
Shea Patterson first Michigan quarterback to ever put together consecutive games with 4 touchdowns or more. 

5) Penn State (9-2)
With Rutgers on deck, the Nittany Lions will go 10-2 in what was supposed to be a bit of a "rebuilding" season. 

6) Iowa (8-3)
Kirk Ferentz ties Hayden Fry for winningest coach in school history.

7) Indiana (7-3)
Looking for its first 8-win season since 1993 -- the year Rudy came out in theaters. 

8) Illinois (6-5)
Saw its longest conference win-streak in 12 years snapped, but still going bowling.  

9) Michigan State (5-6)
Cody White with one of the best touchdown catches of the year. 

10) Nebraska (5-6)
Getting to a bowl game would be a boost of legitimacy Scott Frost's program needs. 

11) Purdue (4-7)
Lost the game and its manhood in Madison. 

12) Northwestern (2-9)
Could the fighting Pat Fitzgeralds really go from the Big Ten Championship Game to winless in the Big Ten?

13) Maryland (3-8)
Remember when we thought Maryland was good?

14) Rutgers (2-9)
At least they can say they doubled last season's win total. 

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
70 0

Need a place to talk about the Michigan/Indiana game? We've got you covered right here!!!

Beat Ohio? Yes. They. Can.

Steve Deace
1 0

After a dominating game against Indiana, the Wolverines showed how complete their game has become, giving them hope against the undefeated Buckeyes.

True Freshman Tracker: Michigan Rookie Receivers Gaining Steam

MichaelSpath
0

Michigan's 2019 freshman cohort continues to play important roles for the Wolverines, with safety Daxton Hill making his first career start and a pair of rookie wideouts making 30+ yard receptions.

The Team Michigan Needed To Be To Beat Ohio State Has Emerged

MichaelSpath
0

A look at Michigan and Ohio State on the surface - the 11-0, No. 2 and headed-to-Indianapolis Buckeyes versus No. 13, 9-2, fighting-for-second place Wolverines - and there is no reason to expect a win for U-M. But the team Michigan needed to be has emerged in November.

Week 13 CFB Playoff & Bowl Projections

Steve Deace
0

Week 13 CFB Playoff and bowl projections based on how the season is predicted to end.

Questions We're Asking After Michigan's 39-14 Win At Indiana

MichaelSpath
0

The Indiana game is in the rearview mirror but as we do every Sunday, we're following up with some questions after Michigan's win, including: can U-M beat Ohio State and will Indiana ever beat the Wolverines?

If I Were On The CFB Playoff Committee

Steve Deace
0

This would be my top 25 ballot for week 13 of the 2019 season.

Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh Showers Shea Patterson, Offense With Praise

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan's offense looked good all day and Jim Harbaugh was very pleased about that phase of the game afterwards.

Video: Aidan Hutchinson, Wolverines Already Focused On Ohio State

Brandon Brown
0

With 11 games in the books, Michigan is all about Ohio State now.

Reactions & Analysis: Michigan, Patterson Exploit Indiana Defense

MichaelSpath
0

For the second week in a row, Michigan unleashed a dominant passing game, Shea Patterson becoming the first QB since Jake Rudock in 2015 to throw for 300 yards in back-to-back games as the Wolverines rolled Indiana 39-14.