BREAKING: Blake Corum To Undergo Surgery, Miss The Rest Of Season

Per Ian Rapoport, Blake Corum is going to have surgery on his injured left knee and miss the rest of the year.

Corum has obviously been a massive part of Michigan's success this season and not having him is a big deal. The 5-8, 210-pounder amassed 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries this season. He was at or near the top of the Heisman watch list and was just named Big Ten Running Back of the Year. While Corum will be missed, sophomore Donovan Edwards is waiting in the wings and just showed against Ohio State that he can carry the mail in a major way. Against the Buckeyes in Columbus, Edwards carried it 22 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns.