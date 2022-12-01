Skip to main content

BREAKING: Blake Corum To Undergo Surgery, Miss The Rest Of Season

Michigan's star running back is reportedly going to miss the rest of the season.

Per Ian Rapoport, Blake Corum is going to have surgery on his injured left knee and miss the rest of the year. 

Corum has obviously been a massive part of Michigan's success this season and not having him is a big deal. The 5-8, 210-pounder amassed 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries this season. He was at or near the top of the Heisman watch list and was just named Big Ten Running Back of the Year. While Corum will be missed, sophomore Donovan Edwards is waiting in the wings and just showed against Ohio State that he can carry the mail in a major way. Against the Buckeyes in Columbus, Edwards carried it 22 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan WolverinesPurdue BoilermakersOhio State Buckeyes

blake corum
Football

BREAKING: Blake Corum To Undergo Surgery, Miss The Rest Of Season

By Brandon Brown
Mazi Smith
Football

BREAKING: Harbaugh, Manuel Release Statement On Mazi Smith Situation

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221120_083509862
Football

Star Michigan Defender Facing Felony Weapons Charge

By Brandon Brown
blake corum
Football

Big Ten Coaches ID Several Wolverines As Best Players In Conference

By Brandon Brown
jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Fan-Led Wednesday, Big Ten Title Favorites, Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221127_175459776
Football

Twenty-Two Wolverines Earn All-Big Ten Honors

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh brad galli
Football

Jim Harbaugh Gives Incredible Tour Of Office

By Brandon Brown
blake corum
Football

Blake Corum Named Big Ten Running Back Of The Year

By Christopher Breiler