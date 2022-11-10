Michigan Football vs. Nebraska, College Playoff Rankings, Blake Corum For Heisman

Michigan fans have got to be pretty happy right now. The No. 3 Wolverines are 9-0 with 11-0 looking like a certainty. Blake Corum is arguably the best running back in the country and will probably be in New York for the Heisman ceremony, barring an unexpected decrease in production. And the showdown in Columbus at the end of November is looking more and more winnable with each passing week. And even with all of that, it still feels like the Wolverines can be even better.

In order to talk about all of those end-of-season goals, we have to talk about this weekend's game against Nebraska and next week's game against Illinois, which both seem like guaranteed wins at this point. Nebraska is just 3-6 with wins over North Dakota, Indiana and Rutgers only. Illinois, who looked like the class of the Big Ten West, just lost to a Michigan State team that got handled by the Wolverines a couple weeks ago. Nothing in college football is guaranteed, but everyone in maize and blue is feeling pretty good right now.