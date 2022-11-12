Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Nebraska

Michigan is expected to win by a ton against the Huskers, so some big things are going to have to happen. Blake Corum is basically expected to score at least two touchdowns now and Will Johnson is likely going to play a lot.

1. Blake Corum will rush for at least 150 yards and two touchdowns

It's pretty much a given and a lock that Corum will eclipse the 100-yard mark and find the the end zone. I'm taking it up a notch and saying that he'll get at least 150 yards and score twice against a bad Nebraska team in the cold, wet snow.

2. JJ McCarthy will throw for less than 200 yards

On the flip side, McCarthy hasn't hit the 200-yard mark in three weeks and it's going to be even tougher in the cold and snow today. Throw in the fact that U-M should be able to run the ball against Nebraska at will and I don't see McCarthy airing it out much.

3. Colston Loveland will have at least three catches

With Luke Schoonmaker out, freshman Colston Loveland is going to get a lot of run. The talented rookie has been playing a good bit all season in Erick All's absence, but with both All and Schoonmaker out today, Loveland is going to play a lot. He might not have a huge day, but he'll have a handful of targets and make a few catches.

4. Will Johnson will intercept another pass

Johnson proved last week that with opportunity comes production. He started in Gemon Green's absence and did the most with his snaps. He picked off his first pass in a Michigan uniform and looked good running it back. He also graded out well and was not beaten during the game against Rutgers. If he's out there a good bit today, he'll get another one.

5. Jake Moody will make a 45+ yard field goal

The elements are no match for The Sledgehammer. We've talked a lot about how the fans don't really ever want to see Moody on the field, but if he's out there, it's likely going to result in points. Today, with some inclement weather, I see a drive stalling and Moody getting his chance to boot one through from a ways out.