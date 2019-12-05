Michigan's Most Desirable Bowl Opponent: USC Or Alabama

According to TheAthletic.com's Stewart Mandel, U-M could face off with Alabama in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl in Orlando. WatchStadium.com's Brett McMurphy also has the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl but against Auburn, meanwhile, the San Diego Tribune has written that the ideal scenario for the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl (based in San Diego) pits Michigan against Pac 12 rival Southern Cal. Finally, CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm is predicting a Michigan-Kentucky showdown in the Jan. 2 Gator Bowl.

So who do you want? According to a Twitter poll Wednesday with more than 2,400 votes, Michigan fans favor Southern Cal over Alabama, barely.