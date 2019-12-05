Wolverine Digest
Michigan's Most Desirable Bowl Opponent: USC Or Alabama

MichaelSpath

According to TheAthletic.com's Stewart Mandel, U-M could face off with Alabama in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl in Orlando. WatchStadium.com's Brett McMurphy also has the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl but against Auburn, meanwhile, the San Diego Tribune has written that the ideal scenario for the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl (based in San Diego) pits Michigan against Pac 12 rival Southern Cal. Finally, CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm is predicting a Michigan-Kentucky showdown in the Jan. 2 Gator Bowl. 

So who do you want? According to a Twitter poll Wednesday with more than 2,400 votes, Michigan fans favor Southern Cal over Alabama, barely. 

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
155 0

If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

The Problem Is Harbaugh

Steve Deace
21 0

What remains to be seen is if he can now become the solution.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/05/19

Steve Deace
3 0

Should Don Brown stay or should he go? We look at the pros and cons of each, and then ask you what you think.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
22 0

When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.

True Or False: How The Fans See Michigan's Regular Season, Don Brown

Brandon Brown
1 0

Michigan will still play a bowl game but the regular season is in the books.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/04/19

Steve Deace
6 0

Why Michigan and Wisconsin's bowl fates seem aligned, with the Citrus Bowl hanging in the balance.

Opinion Roundtable: Was Michigan's 2019 Regular Season A Success Or A Failure?

Brandon Brown
5 0

Michigan finished the year 9-3 but lost its three toughest games.

Analysis: Josh Uche Declares For NFL Draft

MichaelSpath
1 0

Michigan senior linebacker Josh Uche announced on Twitter this evening he will forego his final season for a shot in the NFL.

Analysis: LB Jordan Anthony To Enter Transfer Portal

MichaelSpath
1 0

According to multiple reports Michigan redshirt sophomore Jordan Anthony will enter the transfer portal.

Video: Michigan Podcast On A Time For Truth

Steve Deace
3 0

This week's episode of Michigan Podcast goes brutally honest to find answers in the aftermath of another Buckeye beatdown.