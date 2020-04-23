Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 4 — Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton

Everyone is hoping and praying that football will start on time. Maybe it will, maybe it won't, but eventually, there will be a "next" season. Whenever that is, Michigan is going to get some major contributions from some new faces.

Continuing the series of 10 breakout players from Michigan's roster, here's No. 4 as we work our way to the top.

No. 4 — Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton

We don't know who the starting quarterback will be yet, but we do know that it's going to be someone new. Shea Patterson was at the helm for the last two years but he's now gone, which opens the door for either redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey or redshirt sophomore Joe Milton.

Neither has played much, but McCaffrey enters the race with more experience. During his three-year Michigan career, McCaffrey has played in 13 games and thrown the ball 35 times. He's hit on 18 of those passes for three scores and no interceptions. He's also carried it 23 times for 166 yards and two more scores. He's shown the ability to be a real threat as a runner and seems to have the mental makeup to be a great leader and quick learner. His reputation as a solid scout team quarterback indicates that he'd have what it takes to run the offense.

Milton has only seen action in eight games, and hasn't been asked to do as much in those limited reps. He's thrown it just 11 times and completed six of those attempts. He's piled up 117 yards and one score, but has also thrown two interceptions. Accuracy has been an issue for Milton dating back to his high school days, but he does bring a very high upside to the position. He is the much more gifted player in terms of size, strength, arm strength and, according to winter conditioning, speed as well.

Since neither of them has played any semblance of meaningful snaps, whoever wins the job is going to have a breakout season compared to what they've done so far at U-M. They do have the luxury of entering year two of the Josh Gattis era, which Shea Patterson did not. Still, Patterson was able to put up solid numbers last year, throwing for 3,061 yards and 23 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

It seems plausible that either Milton or McCaffrey would throw for at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. If not, that would be a bad sign for U-M's quarterback development and offense overall. Throw in the fact that both McCaffrey and Milton would likely be an improvement over Patterson in the quarterback run game and it feels like the offense should be more effective in 2020.