Bryce Underwood on flipping to Michigan, what he loves about Sherrone Moore
The recruitment of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood was one of the most talked-about stories in the 2025 recruiting cycle. As the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, Underwood initially committed to LSU just days before Michigan won the 2023 national championship. Despite being a Michigan native, he explained that LSU's track record of developing NFL-caliber quarterbacks played a key role in his decision.
However, Michigan wasn't ready to give up on Underwood, and it was head coach Sherrone Moore led the charge to keep Underwood in his home state. That persistence, combined with the opportunity to stay close to family and friends, eventually paid off. In a dramatic turn of events, Underwood flipped his commitment to Michigan shortly before the early signing period in December. Rumors swirled that the Wolverines had offered him a lucrative NIL package—with some reports suggesting a package worth $12.5 million.
When asked about his decision to commit to Michigan in a recent interview with the Big Ten Network, Underwood made no mention of the financial benefits. Instead of focusing on NIL, Underwood said his decision had to do with wanting a top-tier education and the opportunity to utilize Michigan's resources to help him develop both on and off the field. Underwood made it clear that his decision was about more than money—it was about finding the right fit for his academic and athletic growth.
"Honestly, the legacy that comes with it," Underwood said. "And also the resources, and the great education that I will have. So that's one of the big factors that came with this decision that I made."
Underwood went on to discuss what he loves about head coach Sherrone Moore, along with a conversation he had with Tom Brady after he announced his commitment to Michigan. You can watch the entire interview below.
In the end, Underwood's commitment to Michigan sent shockwaves through the college football world. While NIL may have played a role, it's clear that Michigan's educational and athletic offerings also played a significant role. As a result, the Wolverines now have a game-changing quarterback who many are projecting as a future first-round NFL Draft pick.
