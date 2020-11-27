Michigan Fans Are Excited To See Cade McNamara In His First Start

Even though it hasn't been officially announced, Cade McNamara will start for the first time against Penn State on Saturday.

The University of Michigan may have found their new starting quarterback in redshirt freshman, Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines in a down-to-the-wire 48-42 triple-overtime victory against Rutgers.

After leading a scoreless offense on the first five possessions and leaving the Wolverines with a 17-point deficit, starting quarterback Joe Milton was sent to the bench and replaced by McNamara, who entered the game with 4:14 left in the second quarter. The backup quarterback brought a spark to a struggling Michigan offense that was maintained for the remaining 34 minutes of the game.

For the second time in two weeks, McNamara led a touchdown drive in his first possession. He completed a 27-of-36 passing line for 260 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. McNamara cinched a fifth score with a vital game-tying rushing touchdown in the second overtime.

McNamara’s ability to run an efficient offense in decisive moments makes him the ideal option for the starting quarterback position. In a postgame interview, Michigan Head Coach, Jim Harbaugh, described McNamara’s performance as “gritty”, “inspiring”, and said that his execution was “outstanding.” Despite the obvious improvements to Michigan’s offense with McNamara at the forefront and an accidental slip-up to the press by starting cornerback, Vincent Gray, Harbaugh has yet to officially announce who will be the Wolverines’ starting quarterback this weekend against Penn State.