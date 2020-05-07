WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Football Snapshot: Carlo Kemp

Brandon Brown

Risin fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp has been a dependable contributor and a leader for the Michigan football program for a couple of years now. 

Last season, Kemp racked up 40 tackles including 4.5 for loss and two sacks from his interior defensive lineman position. Despite being a bit undersized for a nose tackle at 6-3, 286 pounds, Kemp battles inside and routinely makes the right play as evidenced by his highlight cut up.

2020 Outlook

For being on the light side, Kemp hangs in there with the best of them and rarely gets pushed back. Because of that, he's usually in the right place at the right time and that's why defensive line coach Shaun Nua and defensive coordinator Don Brown trust him so much. He's not the most explosive or most athletic defensive lineman on the roster but he's experienced and solid, which gives Michigan some much needed depth on the interior.

Kemp missed Michigan's bowl game last year with a leg injury but was very reliable and durable before that starting the previous 12 games. Injuries have never really been a serious issue for him in the past so you'd have to expect you're going to get close to a full season out of him. If he stays on the field, he should end up being pretty productive as Michigan tries to find someone to rotate with him and rising sophomore Christopher Hinton.

If Kemp's numbers are at least what he did in 2019, his final season in Ann Arbor should be viewed as a success. If I were him, however, I'd want to improve on them. He should put up sticky not in his locker that says "50 tackles with eight for loss and at least three sacks" in order to motivate himself to have his best season as a Wolverine. Those numbers are attainable and he's likely going to be on the field quite a bit unless Mazi Smith or someone else really takes a big leap.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Harbaugh Pens Letter To The Football World

Jim Harbaugh released a series of statements giving his opinion on some of the biggest issues in college football today.

Brandon Brown

Michigan QB Joe Milton Is Building Chemistry With Ronnie Bell

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton remains in Michigan and has been working specifically with Ronnie Bell during the past few weeks.

MichaelSpath

2021 Tight End Erin Outley Digging Michigan’s Fan Base

After picking up an offer from Michigan last week, three-star tight end Erin Outley covered why he is interested in the U-M program moving forward.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Snapshot: Erick All

As a freshman, Erick All didn't get very involved, but that's going to change in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/07/20

We continue our look back at the 1997 Dream Season with one of the most pressure-packed wins I can ever remember — the finale against Ohio State.

Steve Deace

2021 Big Ten Recruiting Snapshot: Michigan Near Top Of Conference

With 11 commits so far, how does Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class compare to the rest of the Big Ten?

Eric Rutter

Could Jalen Mayfield go to his favorite team in the first round of…

Brandon Brown

Michigan’s NFL Production Appeals To 2022 Offensive Tackle Blake Miller

The 2020 NFL Draft was a clear representation of the success U-M offensive line coach Ed Warriner is having in the player development department, and this stands out to a big 2022 prospect.

Eric Rutter

One Up, One Down: Tavierre Dunlap and Monkell Goodwine

Focusing on the 2021 class, Michigan’s stock rises with one running back prospect while falling with another defensive end target.

Eric Rutter

Salt And Pepper Reign Supreme

Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye make for the most formidable duo of defensive ends in the Big Ten.

Brandon Brown