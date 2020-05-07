Michigan Football Snapshot: Carlo Kemp

Risin fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp has been a dependable contributor and a leader for the Michigan football program for a couple of years now.

Last season, Kemp racked up 40 tackles including 4.5 for loss and two sacks from his interior defensive lineman position. Despite being a bit undersized for a nose tackle at 6-3, 286 pounds, Kemp battles inside and routinely makes the right play as evidenced by his highlight cut up.

2020 Outlook

For being on the light side, Kemp hangs in there with the best of them and rarely gets pushed back. Because of that, he's usually in the right place at the right time and that's why defensive line coach Shaun Nua and defensive coordinator Don Brown trust him so much. He's not the most explosive or most athletic defensive lineman on the roster but he's experienced and solid, which gives Michigan some much needed depth on the interior.

Kemp missed Michigan's bowl game last year with a leg injury but was very reliable and durable before that starting the previous 12 games. Injuries have never really been a serious issue for him in the past so you'd have to expect you're going to get close to a full season out of him. If he stays on the field, he should end up being pretty productive as Michigan tries to find someone to rotate with him and rising sophomore Christopher Hinton.

If Kemp's numbers are at least what he did in 2019, his final season in Ann Arbor should be viewed as a success. If I were him, however, I'd want to improve on them. He should put up sticky not in his locker that says "50 tackles with eight for loss and at least three sacks" in order to motivate himself to have his best season as a Wolverine. Those numbers are attainable and he's likely going to be on the field quite a bit unless Mazi Smith or someone else really takes a big leap.