Michigan Football: CBS Sports Isn't A Believer Alex Orji
There's no question that the quarterback position remains one of the biggest and most consequential unknowns for Michigan heading into the 2024 season. The Wolverines are tasked with replacing JJ McCarthy, who became the first U-M quarterback taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since Jim Harbaugh was selected by the Chicago Bears back in 1987.
Replacing a first round talent is rarely easy, but it does seem that the current coaching staff in Ann Arbor feels quite confident in the QB options they currently have. After all, Michigan could have utilized the spring portal window to supplement any deficiencies they might have at the position, but they opted not to do so. Offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, who's also the QB coach, discussed his confidence level in the U-M QBs during the spring.
"We're going to evaluate the guys on our roster this spring," Campbell said. "We're excited with them, and I have no concerns that there's not a guy on this roster that would be able to lead Michigan next year."
As it turns out, that wasn't just lip service from Michigan's OC. Less than two months away from Michigan's week one matchup against Fresno State in the Big House, the five QB options that the Wolverines had during the spring are the same five options they'll take into fall camp. Although there's still a battle for that QB1 spot, the general belief is that it will be junior Alex Orji who ultimately wins the job to begin the season. The biggest question is whether or not Orji, who's only attempted one career pass during his first two seasons at Michigan, can be consistent and effective enough through the air to keep the job.
CBS Sports recently ranked the six quarterbacks around college football that are tasked with replacing first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's safe to say they're not overly confident in Orji as the replacement to JJ McCarthy. Out of the six quarterbacks ranked, CBS Sports placed Orji last at No. 6, and listed him under the category of guys who could be benched during the season.
Before getting into what was said specifically about Orji, here's a look at all six quarterbacks that are replacing first-round picks in 2024 (in order of how they were ranked by CBS Sports):
1. Dillion Gabriel, Oregon – replacing Bo Nix
2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU – replacing Jayden Daniels
3. Miller Moss, USC – replacing Caleb Williams
4. Max Johnson, North Carolina – replacing Drake Maye
5. Will Rogers, Washington – replacing Michael Penix Jr.
6. Alex Orji, Michigan – replacing JJ McCarthy
Here's what CBS Sports had to say specifically about Orji's place on the list:
Alex Orji is the most unpredictable quarterback prospect of the six, with impressive size and athletic ability hinting at how Sherrone Moore might run Michigan's offense in 2024. Despite limited playing time -- 17 snaps last season and only eight in 2022 with just one pass attempt -- Orji showcased his physical running ability as a change of pace in Michigan's ground-and-pound offense. As a dynamic athlete, he excels with the ball in his hands, but defenses will anticipate this and load the box to stop the run.
Although Michigan's coaches are confident in his running skills, his passing ability remains largely untested. Former coach Jim Harbaugh praised Orji's arm talent, noting his high school stats of over 2,000 passing yards, a 51% completion rate, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Michigan is expected to use heavy formations to emphasize the run, as Orji's passing capabilities are still unknown outside the team.
He may either continue in his situational role from last year or be surpassed by a more traditional passer.
I don't think its unfair to classify Orji as the most unpredictable out of the group, especially when you compare his production through the air with the rest of the group. But the assessment only provided two potential outcomes for Orji in 2024 - one where he continues in his "situational" role from last year, or one where he's surpassed by a more "traditional" passer. There is certainly another very realistic possibility for Orji's path in 2024, and it's the one where he cements himself as the undisputed QB1 in Ann Arbor.