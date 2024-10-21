Michigan football's updated chances to win remaining five games
Michigan dropped its third game of the season after losing to Illinois on Saturday, 21-7. The Wolverines had a whole week to prepare for the Illini and Michigan looked more unprepared than it has all season long. The maize and blue still doesn't have a competent quarterback, something most fans thought they would see when Jack Tuttle was announced as the starting quarterback. Michigan's defense allowed chunk plays, but played well enough to allow the Wolverines to win the game -- the offense could only muster seven points.
The Wolverines have now fallen out of the top 25 and most of the goals Michigan set out for are off the table. Michigan is now hoping to play some upset ball and right the ship as much as possible along the way.
Using ESPN analytics, here's the chances Michigan wins the remaining five games on its schedule.
10-26-24: vs. Michigan State -- 67.1% chance of win
11-2-24: vs. Oregon -- 22.8% chance of win
11-9-24: at Indiana -- 17.3% chance of win
11-23-24: vs. Northwestern -- 78.5% chance of win
11-30-24: at Ohio State -- 6.1% chance of win
Michigan is predicted to win two games in the remaining five weeks. It would put the Wolverines are 6-6 on the season and it would be the worst finish since 2014 when Michigan went 5-7 -- not counting the 2-4 2020 year when only six games were played.
