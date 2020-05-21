WolverineDigest
Make A Choice: Braylon Edwards Or Charles Woodson

Brandon Brown

Charles Woodson is arguably the most legendary Wolverine of all time and it didn't take him long to get going. As soon as he stepped on campus he started making plays recording five interceptions in 1995 on his way to earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

He was a key component of Michigan's 1997 national championship team and took home the Heisman Trophy after that season becoming the first defensive player ever to win the award.

While at Michigan he picked off 18 passes, good for second all time in program history.

Braylon Edwards is the only wide receiver in Big Ten history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His most prolific campaign happened in 2004 when he had 97 catches for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also holds the program record for most receptions with 252 and receiving touchdowns with 39.

Both Edwards and Woodson were dominant at their respective positions and wreaked havoc against whoever they faced off against. So the question is, what would be tougher, getting open against Woodson or covering Edwards?

My Pick

I actually think it would be harder to check Braylon Edwards than it would be to make a catch against Charles Woodson. 

At 6-3, 205 pounds, Edwards was a large receiver with long limbs, a great vertical leap and impeccable timing. He had great long speed for the deep ball and could pretty much go up and get it against anyone he played against.

Throw in the fact that the receiver always has a little bit of an advantage because he knows where he's going and I think Edwards would catch 100 balls out of 100 reps against me. My only hope would be that the quarterback makes a bad throw. 

I realize that Woodson had great size too at 6-1, 197 pounds, but I just really can't see a scenario where I could keep Edwards from catching the ball. In my prime, maybe, just maybe, I could hit Woodson with a double move and catch a ball. Maybe he slips or trips because of my precision route running.

Okay, I almost laughed at myself after typing that.

I don't think I'd have much success in either drill, but I think it would be tougher to defend Braylon than it would be to get open against Woodson.

