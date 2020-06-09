WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Make A Choice: Clemson or LSU

Brandon Brown

Clemson and LSU. Both teams are Tigers, both teams play their home games in Death Valley and neither have ever played against Michigan.

Amazingly, there are only six Power 5 teams that Michigan has not faced, and the last two national champions are two of them. Louisville, Iowa State, TCU and Texas Tech are the other four.

LSU's athletic director recently mentioned that playing against Michigan is a possibility in the future. We discussed our thoughts on U-M and LSU battling and we were pretty much all in favor of it happening.

A matchup with Clemson has not been discussed, but what if you could pick one or the other? Assuming that it would be a home-and-home series, which team of Tigers would you like to see the Wolverines take on? 

My Pick

I'd love to see Michigan play both teams but if I could only pick  one opponent, I'd go with Clemson.

For me, it's personal. I lived about five minutes away from Clemson's campus for seven years and went to work everyday with hundreds of Clemson fans — students and teachers alike. I'm not going to lie, they were pretty annoying. They thought their precious Tigers were the best team in the world despite not having won a title since 1981 and being pretty mediocre in the ACC.

I moved away from there in 2014 when they were starting to get really good and now they've won two championships in the last five years. Now that they literally are one of the best teams in the world, I'd love for Michigan to take them on. I wouldn't give U-M much of a chance right now, but you never know in another few years or so.

If the matchup against LSU comes to fruition, I'll be happy, but I'd love to watch the Wolverines beat the gaudy orange and purple Tigers from down south.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Not Harbaugh, Who?

What would a realistic head coaching candidate pool look like if Michigan parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after this season? And would any of those names be more or less likely to beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title in the next four years?

Steve Deace

by

bijah

Is Jim Harbaugh's Off-Field Value More Important Than Wins & Losses?

With social activism more important than ever, what is the value of Jim Harbaugh's advocacy for his players, program and community.

MichaelSpath

by

goblue724

Thomas Cole Calls Ed Warinner 'One Of The Best Coaches In The Country'

Michigan recently made the top five for a 2021 offensive tackle prospect on Monday, and he shed light on why the Wolverines were a part of that group.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Makes The Cut For High Four-Star Combo Guard Jalen Warley

Juwan Howard continues to put Michigan in a good spot with recruits.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/08/20

There's always hype for a Michigan football season, but is this the least-hyped team of the Harbaugh era?

Steve Deace

by

Parker24

Michigan Makes The Cut For Two 2021 Offensive Linemen

The Wolverines were name to the final four of one dominant in-state offensive tackle on Monday, but another 2021 tackle put U-M in his top group as well.

Eric Rutter

Filling Gaps: Michigan's 3 Greatest Needs In The 2021 Class

Wolverine Digest takes a look at the three prospects who are the most important for Michigan to land as U-M works to round out its 2021 recruiting class.

Eric Rutter

On BTN's "Michigan Day" I Could Watch These Games On Repeat

What five games could you watch over and over again, anytime they are on? I list my five, including "Judgement Day."

MichaelSpath

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quinn Nordin In 2020

Quinn Nordin was certainly stellar down the stretch in 2019, but what's that mean for 2020?

Brandon Brown

Top 5 Questions That Need To Be Answered With Players Set To Report

A week from now the Wolverines begin reporting for voluntary workouts in preparation for the 2020 season. The answers to these five questions will tell us where thing stand.

Steve Deace