Make A Choice: Clemson or LSU

Clemson and LSU. Both teams are Tigers, both teams play their home games in Death Valley and neither have ever played against Michigan.

Amazingly, there are only six Power 5 teams that Michigan has not faced, and the last two national champions are two of them. Louisville, Iowa State, TCU and Texas Tech are the other four.

LSU's athletic director recently mentioned that playing against Michigan is a possibility in the future. We discussed our thoughts on U-M and LSU battling and we were pretty much all in favor of it happening.

A matchup with Clemson has not been discussed, but what if you could pick one or the other? Assuming that it would be a home-and-home series, which team of Tigers would you like to see the Wolverines take on?

My Pick

I'd love to see Michigan play both teams but if I could only pick one opponent, I'd go with Clemson.

For me, it's personal. I lived about five minutes away from Clemson's campus for seven years and went to work everyday with hundreds of Clemson fans — students and teachers alike. I'm not going to lie, they were pretty annoying. They thought their precious Tigers were the best team in the world despite not having won a title since 1981 and being pretty mediocre in the ACC.

I moved away from there in 2014 when they were starting to get really good and now they've won two championships in the last five years. Now that they literally are one of the best teams in the world, I'd love for Michigan to take them on. I wouldn't give U-M much of a chance right now, but you never know in another few years or so.

If the matchup against LSU comes to fruition, I'll be happy, but I'd love to watch the Wolverines beat the gaudy orange and purple Tigers from down south.