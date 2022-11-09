Michigan Moves Up

This is why we love college football.

Just one week into the College Football Playoff rankings, there were some shake-ups to say the least. Three teams ahead of the Wolverines lost this weekend allowing U-M to slide right into the top four after destroying Rutgers in Piscataway. Georgia beat Tennessee, LSU beat Alabama and Notre Dame beat Clemson. Now, the Wolverines are No. 3.

The spot for No. 2 was up for grabs with both Ohio State and Michigan having a strong argument for the distinction. Both teams are 9-0. Both teams beat up on Penn State. Both teams are elite in one or two areas. Last week, Ohio State struggled against 1-7 Northwestern, while Michigan beat Rutgers 52-17 albeit after being down 17-14 at the half. The 38-0 second half is worth something, but by that thought process, the 14-17 "loss" in the first half is worth something too.

When it all shook out, OSU is No. 2 and Michigan is No. 3. Of course, it doesn't really matter at this point. Michigan is expected to pound Nebraska and Illinois over the next two weeks, while Ohio State is likely going to roll against Indiana and Maryland during the same stretch.

Georgia has two tougher games against Mississippi State and Kentucky, but will likely win both and remain No. 1. That will set the table for a matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan for a chance to win a Big Ten title and head to the College Football Playoff.

Giddy up.