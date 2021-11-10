Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Michigan Climbs In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Spartan Fans Not Happy

    Michigan is one step closer to being in the College Football Playoff discussion.
    It's not a surprise, but it's still cool to see Michigan moving up the rankings. In the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Wolverines are now at No. 6.

    college football playoff week 2

    Georgia is still at No. 1 followed by Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State in the top four. The Michigan State Spartans fell down just four spots to No. 7 after losing to Purdue, but are also still in the mix with games left against Penn State and Ohio State and that win over U-M under their belt. Michigan being No. 6 at 8-1 feels pretty good at this moment with everything still to play for as well.

    The Wolverines will travel to State College this Saturday for a noon showdown with the Nittany Lions followed by a trip to College Park to take on Maryland before finally closing out the regular season with Ohio State in Ann Arbor.

