Michigan football commit exhibits elite skills on the basketball court
Michigan football coaches have long raved about the elite athleticism of commit Nathaniel Marshall. Their pursuit of the 6-4, 250-pound defender was an interesting up and down recruiting battle. Marshall initially committed to the Wolverines in April before flipping to the Auburn Tigers in August. But Coach Moore and his team refused to give up and eventually pulled Marshall back into the fold for good in December.
Marshall is a composite four-star recruit with some sites rating him as a five-star, and the 56th overall rated recruit for the 2025 cycle. He is also a member of Fenwick High school's basketball program and is certainly no slouch on the hardwood. Brice Marich of 247 Sports recently shared some highlights of Marshall scoring 19 points in his teams win over the No. 3 ranked team in Illinois.
The athletic ability of Marshall is undeniable. His leaping ability is on full display as he rises near the top of the square to pin a shot on the backboard. With that speed and athletic prowess, he is going to be an absolute nightmare coming off the edge for Big Ten tackles. Once he gets a taste of the top-notch development housed in Schembechler hall, the sky is the limit for this high-flying unicorn. I wonder if coach former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would bless Marshall with the "gift from the football God's" moniker? Either way, it's safe to say that fans excited to see him flying around The Big House wreaking havoc.
