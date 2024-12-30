Michigan Football confirmed opt-outs ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Alabama
Between NFL Draft decisions and transfer decisions, Michigan is going to field a new-look roster on Tuesday against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. There are several starters and role players who won't be in uniform against the Crimson Tide. The Wolverines will likely have a youth movement on New Year's Eve and fans will get to see what the future looks like in Ann Arbor.
Here are some of the confirmed opt-outs who won't play for Michigan against Bama.
Quarterback:
Jayden Denegal: The quarterback rarely played for Michigan during his time in Ann Arbor. Denegal, who came in with Alex Orji, was seen as the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart this past season. He decided to transfer with a chance of starting elsewhere. In six career appearances, Denegal completed 4-of-5 pass attempts for 50 yards and a touchdown, adding four carries for 10 yards on the ground.
Running Back:
Kalel Mullings: The former linebacker became the rock Michigan could rely on running the football this past season. Mullings become the top back for the Wolverines and he alone carried Michigan to a couple of victories. Mullings rushed for 948 yards in 2024.
For his whole career, Mullings rushed for 1,201 yards, 16 touchdowns, and had eight receptions for 67 yards.
Donovan Edwards: Things didn't go as planned for The Don in 2024. He rushed for 589 yards on the ground and was No. 2 to Mullings. But for his whole career, Edwards was known for his big-play ability. You can look back at 2022 at Ohio State and in the National Championship Game against Washington.
Edwards ran for 2,251 yards and 19 touchdowns on 422 attempts (5.3 yards per carry). The senior tailback was also a weapon in the pass game, with 86 receptions for 797 yards and four touchdowns.
Tavierre Dunlap: The four-year back left after this senior season and went to Eastern Michigan. Dunlap came to Michigan in the 2021 class as a four-star recruit out of Texas. Dunlap carried the ball 22 times for 138 yards and a score during his four-year stay with Michigan. Dunlap played mainly special teams, and this season wasn't much different. Dunlap saw one carry, which came on Senior Day against Northwestern. He took the carry 20 yards for a touchdown.
Cole Cabana: The former highly-touted four-star running back struggled to stay healthy during his stay with Michigan. Cabana entered the portal, chose to go to Minnesota, but then ultimately signed with Western Michigan.
Wide Receiver:
Tyler Morris: Morris was one of the first players to enter the portal. He has yet to sign anywhere -- no known visits either. He led Michigan's receiving corps with 23 catches for 248 yards and two scores this past season.
Tight End:
Colston Loveland: The junior entered the 2025 NFL Draft after leading the Wolverines this past season. For his whole career, Loveland had 117 catches for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. Loveland played in just 10 games this past season and he accumulated 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
Loveland was one of Michigan's most reliable targets during his three-year stay with the Wolverines.
Offensive Line:
Myles Hinton: The former Stanford Cardinal came to Michigan last season and enjoyed a two-year stay with Michigan. The left tackle will now train for NFL in hopes of getting to the league.
Dominick Giudice: The former defensive lineman started at center for Michigan, but line issues caused Sherrone Moore to play Greg Crippen at center. Giudice opted to transfer for his last season and signed with Missouri.
Andrew Gentry: The big tackle began as a rotational piece this year before starting at right tackle. But a season-ending injury caused Gentry to miss the last quarter of the year. In somewhat of a shock, he entered the portal and went to BYU.
Raheem Anderson: The four-year Wolverine came to Michigan with Greg Crippen and J.J. McCarthy. Anderson was never able to earn a starting role and transferred to Western Michigan for his final season.
Tristan Bounds: He was another one of those 2021 signees for Michigan. Bounds also wasn't able to earn a starting gig with Michigan, but the massive lineman will play for Arizona for his final year.
Edge:
Josaiah Stewart: After playing two seasons with Coastal Carolina, Stewart came to Michigan for his final two. Stewart starred at Michigan this past season leading the Wolverines with 8.5 sacks and was an All-Big Ten member. He also had 5.5 sacks in 2023 backing up Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell.
Breeon Ishmail: The 2023 signee didn't play at all in 2023. He saw 72 snaps on special teams this past season but didn't record a tackle. Ishmail will look to play in a larger role elsewhere.
Defensive Tackle:
Mason Graham: The junior became an All-American at Michigan and is expected to become a top-10 pick in the '25 NFL Draft. Graham will go down as one of the best defensive tackles in Michigan history. One of the top run-stuffers in college football.
Kenneth Grant: Graham's counterpart is also off to the NFL Draft after a three-year stay. Grant got his chance to start for Michigan this season and the Wolverines had a top tackle duo in football with those two.
Linebacker:
Micah Pollard: The former 2022 signee played in 30 games over his career with Michigan and the former three-star recruit tallied 15 total tackles during his stay with the Wolverines. Pollard signed with Liberty and reunited with former Michigan LB Deuce Spurlock.
Cornerback:
Will Johnson: 2024 was an injury-filled year for Johnson, but he will still go down as one of the best shutdown corners. Entering 2023, Johnson was a clear top cornerback in the entire country as a sophomore. He played in all 12 games, shut down some of the top receivers in the country, while intercepting four passes and returning one for a score. Then this past season, in 2024, Johnson was hit with the injury bug. He only managed to play in six games but he did have two interceptions that were both returned for a touchdown.
Myles Pollard: The 2022 signee came to Michigan with Will Johnson, Keon Sabb, and Zeke Berry. The 6-foot-1 cornerback played eight games during his three years in Ann Arbor. He finishes his Michigan career with two career tackles. He heads back home after signing with Memphis.
Safety:
Rod Moore: The senior came back to Michigan after a sensational junior year in hopes of upping his draft stock. But an early injury ended his 2024 season. Moore has yet to decide if he will come back for a fifth year or enter the draft.
Special Teams:
K Adam Samaha: Michigan signed the local product in hopes of him becoming its next star kicker. But Samaha sat his freshman year under James Turner and it appeard 2024 was Samaha's year. However, after a shaky spring game, Michigan landed Dominic Zvada and the rest is history. Samaha ended up signing with North Carolina.
P Tommy Doman: This was another shocking entry to the portal. Doman has been Michigan's punter the past two seasons. However, Doman has really struggled since last year's Rose Bowl. The Wolverines will look for a new punter after he signed with Florida.
Not expected to play:
S Makari Paige: The starting safety has not been seen practicing with the team for the ReliaQuest Bowl. It's safe to assume Michigan won't have Paige for the game.
