BREAKING: Michigan Football CB Will Johnson makes NFL Draft decision
To very little surprise, Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson announced he would forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson, the former five-star product, burst onto the scene during his true freshman season and everyone knew then how special he was. Johnson played in 14 games and had three interceptions as a true freshman.
Entering 2023, Johnson was a clear top cornerback in the entire country as a sophomore. He played in all 12 games, shut down some of the top receivers in the country, while intercepting four passes and returning one for a score. Then this past season, in 2024, Johnson was hit with the injury bug. He only managed to play in six games but he did have two interceptions that were both returned for a touchdown.
Johnson's final season in Ann Arbor didn't go as planned, but he goes down as a national champion and one of the best cover corners to play in Ann Arbor.
Here's some highlights on Johnson's career with Michigan:
• All-American (first team, 2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023; second team, media, honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (2024)• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letter winner (2022-23)
• Appeared in 32 games with 22 starts at cornerback
