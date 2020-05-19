Make A Choice: Go To The Game Or Stay Home

I get it. Everything is in limbo right now, which makes it pretty hard to figure out exactly what the football season is going to look like. Will the schedules change? Will teams cancel flights and play only a regional slate? Will the season be shifted or shortened? These are all legitimate questions that we simply don't have answers to yet.

Still, discussions are being had and people are starting to think about what September is going to look like. We're already seeing soccer games played in empty stadiums. Even cornhole tourneys are being played with only the tossers and bag retrievers in attendance.

Governors and city officials are talking about sports returning but with no fans or greatly reduced numbers. What would the Big House look like with only 50,000, 20,000 or even less people in it? We might find out.

The question is, where do you stand? This football season, will you go to games or will you voluntarily stay home and watch on TV?

My Pick

I go to the games for my job but if I was a regular fan, the answer would actually be easy for me — I'd stay home.

I have an infant son, I really like watching all of the other games on TV and frankly, going to games in person has never been a big part of my life.

Even though I grew up with a massive sports fan and coach for a dad, we just didn't attend many games. I don't know if it was our small-town mentality or the fact that we weren't really that close to southeast Michigan, but going to games in person wasn't something we did and I grew to love that. Sitting at the house with my dad, some uncles and cousins and maybe a few friends for big games was awesome. No one in my family is a drinker either, so the tailgating experience didn't appeal to us either.

However it worked out, I never got used to going to games. Because of that, staying home and watching on TV is just fine with me. If we aren't "allowed" to go to games in the fall, it won't break my heart.