David Ojabo Is Flying Up Draft Boards

Everyone in the college football world knew about Aidan Hutchinson as the 2021 season approached, but no one knew about David Ojabo. The Nigerian-born, Scotland-raised former soccer and basketball player was a self-proclaimed "F-" during his freshman season at Michigan but now, he's a future first-round pick.

Wherever you look, Ojabo is receiving rave reviews. He's oozing potential, producing on the field and getting better every week. That has NFL scouts drooling.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network had this to say about Ojabo:

Right away, Ojabo’s high-level physical tools stand out on tape. He might end up being a freakier athlete than Aidan Hutchinson, who was on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” this past offseason. At 6’5″, 250 pounds, Ojabo has impressive length and a fairly dense frame. That length provides a dangerous conduit for power. Additionally, he uses that length proactively to produce turnovers and disrupt passers in structure.



Ojabo’s frame is made even more dangerous by the exceptional athleticism contained within it. He has high-end explosiveness off the snap, and he also has great torso flexibility. He can accelerate quickly while reducing his surface area and pinching the corner. Furthermore, he has a devastating ghost move, with which he uses his burst and contortion to shade by tackles with minimal contact.



Ojabo is an incredibly twitchy and energetic rusher, in addition to his contortion ability. He possesses near-elite lateral agility, which helps him keep an effective spin move in his arsenal. He can hit a rare second gear with his speed around the edge, and his speed and length combine for dangerous range.



What’s even more impressive is that Ojabo has shown he knows how to combine elements of speed, power, and bend in rapid succession. He can keep his balance while flexing and contorting, and he’s flashed legitimate multitasking ability in a small sample size.

Alex Malchow of American Football International has a really good story on Ojabo because of his intriguing background. Obviously, much of the story revolves around Ojabo's natural athletic ability:

Ojabo always stood out athletically, dominating his peers in soccer, basketball, and track and field. Ojabo ran a 10.8 100-meter dash while snagging rebounds over taller players on the hardwood. It didn’t take long for friends and family to see that the slim teenager was ripe with untapped athletic potential.

Cory Kinnan of Browns Digest of the Sports Illustrated network penned a piece earlier this year about Ojabo's potential in the NFL and with the Browns specifically:

The place to start is Ojabo's combination of size and athletic ability. Going back to 2018, the Scotland native took home the state title in New Jersey's prep state championships in the 100-meter dash with a blurring 10.93 time. He also has a personal best 23.55 200-meter dash under his belt as well.



This explosiveness shows up on the football field.



Not only does Ojabo have immense closing speed when he has honed in on the opposing quarterback, but he has the ability to convert that speed to power as well. This allows for him to dig offensive linemen's heels out from under them and drive them back into their own quarterback.



Not only does Ojabo have straight-line explosiveness, but he has the ability to wreak havoc with his agility as well. The Michigan Junior pass rusher possesses a great deal of ankle flexion and bend off the edge as well. He can plant his feet far outside of his frame, rarely losing his balance and traction out from under him.



This allows for Ojabo to dip under the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle across from him on the outside track without drifting too far upfield. Instead, this allows for Ojabo to take tight corners and take a cleaner angle to the quarterback.

And finally, long time draft expert Mel Kiper recently put Ojabo all the way up at No. 10 on his Big Board: