Opinion Roundtable: Who Is Michigan's Best Underclassman Draft Prospect?

Brandon Brown

As usual, Michigan is going to be pretty talented in 2020 with some standouts at a few positions. Some are seniors, like Nico Collins, Kwity Paye and Ambry Thomas, but some of the more impactful players are underclassmen. 

The question we're talking today is which one of those underclassmen is Michigan's best draft prospects? In other words, which non-senior is going to be the best pro? We discuss...

Brandon Brown

It won’t be for another year or two, but Daxton Hill is going to be an extremely high draft pick. He is exactly what the NFL is looking for in safeties these days. He’s extremely rangy and fast and has been billed as one of the smartest football players on any field he’s playing on. With offenses challenging defenses from sideline to sideline and vertically more than ever, fast, fluid safeties are coveted and that’s exactly what Hill is. He does well in man-to-man coverage and also understands zone concepts very well. He also has a knack for being around the ball and making plays, which will stand out over the next two years at Michigan. 

Steve Deace

I think it's possible Nico Collins, Aidan Hutchinson, Ambry Thomas, and Jalen Mayfield could all be first round picks in 2021 or 2022. However, for this question I have to go with Daxton Hill. His length, speed, and instincts makes him a must-have player in today's pass-happy NFL — a safety who is not a liability in man coverage. He'll have the same long and lean body type as most of the first round safeties we've seen in recent years, while running faster than most of the cornerbacks in his draft class, too. He's a three-down player that never has to come off the field, and can blitz off the edge with explosion, too. I predict when he comes out they'll be having one of those "best safety prospect since (fill in the blank)" conversations. 

Eric Rutter

After starting all 13 games at defensive end last year as a sophomore, Aidan Hutchinson is one of the top underclassmen in the Big Ten. During the 2019 season, Hutchinson racked up 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and four and a half sacks, showing a stark improvement from his freshman campaign.

Michigan lists Hutchinson at 6-6 and 278 pounds, so he is already near NFL size but will likely tack on additional weight over the next year or two of his career. That said, Hutchinson looks like a strong-side end that can anchor the defensive line, set the edge in run support and also pressure the quarterback. NFL teams are placing a premium on defensive ends nowadays, so Hutchinson could very well be Michigan’s top underclassman draft prospect.

Michael Spath

Jalen Mayfield is the obvious answer as he's already showing up on first-round Mock Drafts for 2021, but let's look a few years down the road, to the conclusion of the 2021 season. If all has gone according to plan by then, Chris Hinton will be a very intriguing prospect. As good as Mayfield projects to be, it's easier for NFL teams to procure legit offensive tackles than it is to get the big and disruptive defensive tackles that can play all three downs, stuffing the run and creating chaos for opposing quarterbacks. We have yet to see him do all that, but Hinton possesses such potential. If he blossoms as a starter this season and takes the next step as a dominant player in 2021, Hinton could be a Top-15 pick whenever he's ready to enter the Draft.

