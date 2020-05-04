Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 1 — Daxton Hill

Everyone is hoping and praying that football will start on time. Maybe it will, maybe it won't, but eventually, there will be a "next" season. Whenever that is, Michigan is going to get some major contributions from some new faces.

Continuing the series of 10 breakout players from Michigan's roster, here's No. 3 as we work our way to the top.

No. 1 — Daxton Hill

Coming out of high school, Daxton Hill was a consensus five-star recruit and was described as a generational talent by people who watched him play out in Oklahoma. He's got the length, speed, instincts and overall drive to be great. In year one at Michigan, he didn't play a ton, at least early on, but he did show flashes of what fans can expect down the road.

Hill played in all 13 games of his freshman season, starting three, including against Ohio State and Alabama. He finished his rookie campaign with 36 total tackles, including 3.0 for loss, two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and one interception. Because of his efforts, he was named the team's Defensive Rookie of the Year. Even though it took some time for him to earn a lot of on-field reps, those last two games were a preview of what's to come for the rest of Hill's career.

Even though he's only going to be a sophomore, Hill is going to be the guy in the back of Michigan's defense. The former five-star recruit is the fastest, most naturally gifted player on U-M's roster, and he showed last year that he has a knack for making plays and being around the ball. Five Michigan players played every snap against Ohio State and three did it against Alabama — Hill was one of them. That late-season experience is invaluable as he heads into year two, making him feel like a veteran even though he'll be the youngest starter on defense. Couple him with senior Brad Hawkins and Michigan has one of the better safety duos in the Big Ten and maybe the country, with a great blend of experience and ability between the two of them.

At 6-0, 190 pounds, Hill isn't the most imposing safety in the country but he's in the discussion as one of the smoothest, fastest and instinctive. People who have been around him out in Oklahoma have said that he'd be just as good at running back, wide receiver or cornerback if he had chosen to focus on one of those positions. Hill's older brother, Justice, was a standout running back at Oklahoma State and is now a Baltimore Raven after being picked in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Word is that Dax would've been better at running back than Justice had he chosen that position.

Bottom line — Daxton Hill is a future star. Will that manifest in year two? It just might. He's certainly going to get a chance to showcase what he can do as he prepares to potentially be the team leader in snap count.