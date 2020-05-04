WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 1 — Daxton Hill

Brandon Brown

Everyone is hoping and praying that football will start on time. Maybe it will, maybe it won't, but eventually, there will be a "next" season. Whenever that is, Michigan is going to get some major contributions from some new faces.

Continuing the series of 10 breakout players from Michigan's roster, here's No. 3 as we work our way to the top.

No. 1 — Daxton Hill

Coming out of high school, Daxton Hill was a consensus five-star recruit and was described as a generational talent by people who watched him play out in Oklahoma. He's got the length, speed, instincts and overall drive to be great. In year one at Michigan, he didn't play a ton, at least early on, but he did show flashes of what fans can expect down the road. 

Hill played in all 13 games of his freshman season, starting three, including against Ohio State and Alabama. He finished his rookie campaign with 36 total tackles, including 3.0 for loss, two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and one interception. Because of his efforts, he was named the team's Defensive Rookie of the Year. Even though it took some time for him to earn a lot of on-field reps, those last two games were a preview of what's to come for the rest of Hill's career. 

Even though he's only going to be a sophomore, Hill is going to be the guy in the back of Michigan's defense. The former five-star recruit is the fastest, most naturally gifted player on U-M's roster, and he showed last year that he has a knack for making plays and being around the ball. Five Michigan players played every snap against Ohio State and three did it against Alabama — Hill was one of them. That late-season experience is invaluable as he heads into year two, making him feel like a veteran even though he'll be the youngest starter on defense. Couple him with senior Brad Hawkins and Michigan has one of the better safety duos in the Big Ten and maybe the country, with a great blend of experience and ability between the two of them.

At 6-0, 190 pounds, Hill isn't the most imposing safety in the country but he's in the discussion as one of the smoothest, fastest and instinctive. People who have been around him out in Oklahoma have said that he'd be just as good at running back, wide receiver or cornerback if he had chosen to focus on one of those positions. Hill's older brother, Justice, was a standout running back at Oklahoma State and is now a Baltimore Raven after being picked in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Word is that Dax would've been better at running back than Justice had he chosen that position.

Bottom line — Daxton Hill is a future star. Will that manifest in year two? It just might. He's certainly going to get a chance to showcase what he can do as he prepares to potentially be the team leader in snap count. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Predictions For The Michigan Football Season

It's Michael Spath's turn to offer five predictions for 2020, including who starts at quarterback and what happens to the Washington game.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/04/20

There's going to be college football this fall, the SEC will make sure of that. But what about the Big Ten? Its signalling it's a go this fall as well, but Michigan & Ohio State's marquee non-conference games could be in some peril.

Steve Deace

Recruiting Roundup: Will Latu Announces Final Group Plus 2022 Class Offers

Sunday was a busy day for Michigan as 2021 four-star Will Latu named U-M to his top group, and two 2022 prospects landed offers.

Eric Rutter

Report: Shea Patterson Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, per Tom Pelissero.

Brandon Brown

by

Cormac

5 Predictions For The 2020 Michigan Football Season

With the Wolverines scheduled to take the gridiron again 125 days from now, let's gaze into the crystal ball and forecast what we may or may not see.

Steve Deace

by

Bearcat_19

Michigan Setting Up For Strong 2021 Finish At Linebacker

Michigan currently has a top 10 recruiting class in the country, and the Wolverines should see that ranking climb if they can close on a couple more linebacker for 2021.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Snapshot: Josh Ross

Joshua Ross is ready to return to the field in a big way in 2020.

Brandon Brown

by

AOSTVAPK

Michigan’s Loyalty A Big Factor For 2022’s No. 1 Offensive Tackle Tyler Booker

The Wolverines offered Tyler Booker, the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 class. Find out why Michigan is a school that he is eager to visit moving forward.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Alumni Spotlight: Andrew Ebbett

Former Michigan hockey captain Andrew Ebbett joined us to talk about his U-M career, playing in the NHL and winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 2 — Giles Jackson

Giles Jackson feels like the biggest candidate for breaking out on the offensive side of the ball.

Brandon Brown

by

Ghdsports v5.6