REPORT: Michigan DC Wink Martindale interviewing for NFL job
When Michigan football hired Wink Martindale as its next defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 football season, some wondered how long the former New York Giant coordinator would be in Ann Arbor.
We may have an answer sooner rather than later. According to NFL insider, Jonathan Jones, the Atlanta Falcons are set to interview Martindale for their vacant defensive coordinator position.
Michigan already lost its previous two defensive coordinators to the NFL. Mike Macdonald left back for the Baltimore Ravens after a one-year stay in Ann Arbor. Then Jesse Minter left for the Chargers, along with Jim Harbaugh, after two seasons with Michigan.
Martindale wrapped up his first year in Ann Arbor and the Michigan defense continued to improve as the season went on. The Wolverines ended the season with the No. 5 rushing defense, No. 11 total defense, and No. 19 scoring defense.
Prior to coming to Ann Arbor, Martindale spent 20 seasons in the NFL. Along with coaching the Giants, he made stops with the Ravens, Broncos, and Raiders.
