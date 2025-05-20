Michigan football defensive tackle transfers to new school for fifth season
After a four-year career in Ann Arbor, Michigan football defensive tackle Peter Simmons hit the transfer portal in hopes of landing more playing time. Even after losing Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, the Wolverines rehauled the defensive line by signing former Clemson and Alabama tackles, Tre Williams and Damon Payne Jr., to start/rotate with Rayshaun Benny.
On Monday, Simmons made it official by committing to UAB to play his fifth season of college football.
Simmons came to Michigan back in 2021 but didn't see any game action until this past season. He played one game for the Wolverines, appearing on the defensive line against Northwestern. The Bishop Verot product played both ways in high school, but stuck with defensive tackle at Michigan in his career. With heading to UAB, Simmons has a real chance to crack the rotation and see some playing time.
As for Michigan, the Wolverines love what they have with Benny, Payne Jr., Williams, Enow Etta, Trey Pierce, and Ike Iwunnah heading into 2025.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball: ESPN predicts if Yaxel Lendeborg is a first-round pick post NBA Draft Combine
Rich Rodriguez recalls tenure with Michigan football: '[I] had one more year, we would’ve [worked out]'
ESPN predicts the winner between Michigan football, Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson