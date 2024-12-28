Michigan Football: Derrick Moore explains decision to return for senior year
Michigan EDGE rusher Derrick Moore is a talented, physically gifted defensive player who will surely see the field on Sundays in the next few years. Many assumed that his main reason for returning to Michigan was to improve his draft stock and standing in the eyes of NFL scouts. However, he recently shared what was really at the heart of his decision to return, and Michigan fans are sure to love his answer.
"I just wanted to get back to where Michigan used to be. When I got here, Michigan wasn't a talk-down program. We were the talk of college football. So I want to get Michigan back to where we were."- Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore
Moore projects as a high-upside edge defender with the physical tools to become a disruptive force at the NFL level. His combination of size, length, and athleticism will intrigue teams looking for a moldable pass rusher with room to grow. While he may not be an immediate every-down player, Moore's potential as a situational pass rusher and run defender makes him an attractive mid-round prospect.- K.C. Martinez, NFLDraftbuzz.com
Schematically, Moore fits best in a 4-3 defense as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end, where his length and power can be maximized. However, his experience playing in a standup role at Michigan suggests he could also adapt to a 3-4 outside linebacker position with proper coaching. As he refines his technique and expands his pass rush repertoire, Moore has the ceiling to develop into a quality starting edge defender in the NFL.
With continued development in his hand usage and ability to string together pass rush moves, Moore could outperform his draft position and become a valuable contributor to an NFL defense. His motor and physical traits provide a solid foundation for growth, making him an intriguing developmental prospect for teams willing to invest in his potential.
NFL Draft Buzz has the 6-foot-3 285-pound edge rusher rated 82.9/100 and positioned as the No. 15 EDGE rusher prospect in the 2025 draft. With another dominant season in Ann Arbor his draft position will be on the rise and Moore will walk across the stage and onto an NFL field as an accomplished Michigan Man.
