Don Brown's Outlook On His 2020 Defense

Brandon Brown

College football coaches around the country are attempting to adjust to the stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, which can be hard for veterans like Don Brown. Michigan's fiery defensive coordinator has done things a certain since the early 80s, but not this year. 

Brown is as hands on as a coach can be, but he's trying to be as effective as possible from afar. 

"We've reduced it to eight installs," he said. "Obviously, we take them through the installs, but the one thing that I've learned here is, and I tell the coaches on defense, don't neglect the teachable moments.

"If you're into a concept and, for example, you're working on a run concept and guys are struggling, instead of feeling that, 'Hey, I've got to move on, I've got to get them all this material,' take the teachable moment. Make sure that you give time to whatever concept that you're working with so that the players have a complete understanding."

Brown is old school, passionate and comes off as pretty intense, but he's also a very positive guy. This situation isn't ideal, but Brown is trying to find as many silver linings as possible. 

"If you're looking at it negatively, you can't see him in person, you're fighting the virtual world. But if you look at it positively, you don't have any time constraints. You've got plenty of time to install, review, and teach your guys so when they hit the ground running whenever that is, we'll be ready to go," Brown explained. "Another thing for us, and I'm certainly telling our guys is, we've been in this system for four years. We're tweaking it every year to a certain degree, but at least in a lot of the commonalities, our guys really know it and, more importantly, our upperclassmen know it like the back of their hand. So they're able to work with the young guys and teach them the concepts because the best leadership comes from within."

Luckily, Brown has some strong leaders to lean on. Seniors Kwity Paye and Carlo Kemp, along with veteran juniors Aidan Hutchinson and Joshua Ross, make for some really nice cornerstones.

"You mentioned Kwity, you mentioned Carlo. Aidan Hutchinson is another guy that comes to mind upfront. We have Josh Ross and we also have a veteran in Cam McGrone who knows the concepts as well. So that's a big help," Brown explained. "On the back end you have Ambry Thomas, who's just such a solid leader, Brad Hawkins, Daxton Hill a year older, and Vincent gray a year older. I mean, we feel like we can hit the ground running as long as our conditioning allows us to."

There's also some young guys and new faces that Brown is excited about.

"I see the Christopher Hinton, I see Donovan Jeter, I see David Ojabo jumping in as a pass rusher. Taylor Upshaw," Brown listed. "A lot of these guys are outstanding athletes and we've just got to make sure that we have them ready to compete at a high level and especially mentally for those young guys. Obviously stay up stay efficient and minimize mistakes."

As Brown tries to install a defense, implement new concepts and sharpen old ones, get young players up to speed and instill leadership in his veterans, he's been thinking about when he'll get back in the building with his guys. No one knows when it will happen, but Brown has an idea when it needs to.

"Ideally, it would be nice if we could get back by the middle of June," he said. "You'd have six weeks where the guys could focus on conditioning, training — those kinds of things — so that they can be in quality shape going into the preseason period. Really let Ben Herbert and his staff sink his teeth into them.

"Ideally, six weeks, I'd be pretty pleased with that. However, I can remember, when I was in 1AA, division three, the whole thing, you have three weeks to get the guys ready and then it's time to go play football. So we just have to be smart on how we handle the players in terms of their time on task and give them a chance so you don't have a lot of those soft tissue injuries. Let the professionals take care of those guys and get them right so we can have a healthy football team come the opener."

We hope so, coach. We hope so.

